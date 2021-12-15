Recycling Center Burns in Gardena

Firefighters worked to extinguish the stubborn flames within a Gardena recycling center early Wednesday morning. Zak Holman/KNN

Gardena, Los Angeles County: Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked to to extinguish the flames of a recycling plant fire that occurred within an indoor processing building.

The fire was first reported at 1:23 a.m Wednesday, Dec. 15, near the intersection of Halldale Avenue and West Rosecrans Avenue. LA County Fire personnel arrived at the location and found the 'Republic Services American Waste Transfer Station' recycling center with fire inside.

A large pile of unknown material was burning well within the building. Firefighters were still working to extinguish the stubborn flames at 2:00 a.m.