ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

47% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in NJ’s latest wave are fully vaccinated, Murphy says

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey’s COVID-19 pandemic has returned and it’s no longer a pandemic of the vaccinated. According to Governor Phil Murphy, it’s now a pandemic of the fully vaccinated. On Thursday, Murphy finally admitted what Shore News Network has been reporting for weeks, there is an alarming number of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 100

Brian
2d ago

So why are unvaccinated people being treated like 2nd class citizens, losing their jobs, ability to dine out, visits theaters/concerts/sporting events. Government is shutting out a significant portion of the population from participating in society when the science literally doesn’t justify those actions. When will people reach their breaking point?

Reply(18)
74
Lew Meredith
2d ago

But Governor Murphy how can that be? You stated get the shot, it's easy, it's safe, and it will protect you. You blamed the unvaccinated for the spread of the virus, so again how are the vaccinated getting the virus and even possibly dying?

Reply(2)
33
Tom Ranger
2d ago

It is so clear that mandates are not only illegal/unconstitutional, they are meaningless as the vax does not work (and kills every now and then).

Reply(7)
20
Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Philmurphy#Omnicron
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

71K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy