ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WATCH: Jerome Powell says Federal Reserve will tighten credit amid inflation surge

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation surging and unemployment falling, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it will shrink its support for the economy more quickly and expects to raise interest rates three times next year. Watch Powell’s remarks in the player above. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Federal Government Withdraws Stimulus Just Before Christmas – How it impacts

With the withdrawal of stimulus payments when inflation unemployment is at its peak, the Federal government surprises the US citizens by withdrawing the stimulus payments. The stimulus benefits provided financial assistance to millions of citizens. The covid-19 pandemic brought about an economic downslide that initiated a series of hard times for the public.
BUSINESS
Time

What the Federal Reserve’s Latest Move Means for Your Mortgage Rate Next Year

A major announcement from the Federal Reserve this week is another big indication that mortgage rates are going to rise in 2022, according to experts. Federal Reserve spokesperson and chairman Jerome Powell, announced Wednesday the Fed will slow down its bond purchasing program. “With elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” said Powell.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CNN

Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair
theeastcountygazette.com

What is the Status of the Fourth Stimulus Check? Is It Coming?

More than 169 million stimulus checks were distributed during the third and most recent nationwide stimulus check, but calls for a fourth check keeps growing. Many have even argued for recurring payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic until this disease is declared over. Federal government payments totaling three thousand two hundred...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
investmentu.com

The Jerome Powell Crypto Comments Should Spark Optimism

The Federal Reserve had a busy meeting this week. A lot of announcements were made. And the greater markets reacted positively. But it was the Jerome Powell crypto comments that piqued our interest. But before we get to that, let’s look at all of the news that came out of the Fed that seems to have buoyed markets.
MARKETS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy