A Short Introduction to Quantum Computing

Under extreme cold, familiar physics breaks down just as it does on very small scales, allowing exotic states of matter. However, for all the strangeness we have observed under these conditions, theory has often run far ahead of practice. States of matter known as quantum phases have been predicted long before they are achieved. Two teams have independently reported a previously unseen form of quantum entanglement, both published in the same edition of the journal Science, decades after theoreticians predicted its existence. The work was made possible through advances in quantum information programing and could open the door to making quantum computers more reliable and practical.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO