Judge Hands Down 100+ Year Jail Sentence To Trucker Who Killed Four

By Maxx
 3 days ago
A Colorado judge has sentenced the trucker who killed four people after his malfunctioning semi crashed into stopped traffic on I-70 back in 2019 to over 100 years in prison. According to multiple news outlets, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who is now 26, was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Monday, Dec....

