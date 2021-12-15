Police Investigating Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring where 5 Businesses were struck by bullets

BRICK, NJ – On Thursday afternoon, at about 2:00 P.M., off-duty Brick Township Police Officer Kevin Ryan was leaving the LA Fitness gym in Brick Plaza after working out when he heard a vehicle alarm sounding in the parking lot. The alarm was coming from a tan Chevy pickup truck. Officer Ryan also noticed a greenish grey minivan parked next to the tan pickup. The minivan matched the description of the vehicle that car burglars have been using while traveling all over the state for the past several weeks, victimizing gym-goers and other shoppers in plazas. Officer Ryan immediately called it in to headquarters. Officer John Canterelli was the closest patrol unit and arrived within minutes. When the suspects saw the marked police car pull into the parking lot they immediately fled in a wild manner with extreme disregard for the pedestrian traffic in the shopping plaza.

