Get festive with the Top 50 decade-spanning jingle-bell jams as chosen by ‘Billboard’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf nonstop holiday hits haven’t gotten the best of you yet, then Billboard has just the countdown for you. Catch fan-favorite yuletide tunes all the way...

The Most Covered Artist of All Time

Songwriters and performers recently started to find out what their work is worth. Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. Noble prize winner Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Group. At the time, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said “It’s […]
Jingle Bell Rock canceled

The Mill Town Players holiday production of Jingle Bell Rock has been canceled due to another cast member testing positive for COVID, bringing the total to 3 cases in the last week. Tickets to the show will be automatically credited to your account to be used at a later time. If you would rather receive a refund, please email boxoffice@milltownplayers.org or leave us a message at (864)947-8000. You will receive the fastest response by sending a detailed email.
‘Tis the season for ‘The Beatles Christmas Records Special’

By now, most people know that John & Yoko’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” and Paul’s “Wonderful Christmastime” are necessary elements of any well-rounded seasonal playlist, but The Beatles‘ deeper Christmas cuts deserve their chance to shine, too. Keep an ear out for your visit from “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Ringo” this year and tune in to The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18) as Breakfast with the Beatles host Chris Carter plays some of the most memorable festive hits featuring the Fab Four.
BGS Wraps: Liz Vice, “Jingle Bells”

Hometown: Portland, Oregon (now Los Angeles) Album: A Soulful Holiday With Liz Vice (EP) In Their Words: “Initially when asked by Finegold and Oro music to create a unique cover of popular Christmas songs, I wanted to say ‘no.’ Lol. I have never had a desire to make a Christmas record but 2021 has been a year of ‘do things scared.’ Since 2020 my confidence in being a musician has grown because of the amazing musicians I’ve been able to work with over these last couple of years. To co-produce was something I’ve wanted to try, and due to Covid and having to record from home over the past two years, I felt like the right opportunity had come along. And I knew exactly who I wanted to work with: Niji Adeleye, my co-producer, co-arranger, and pianist.
Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
