Get festive with the Top 50 decade-spanning jingle-bell jams as chosen by ‘Billboard’

Hometown: Portland, Oregon (now Los Angeles) Album: A Soulful Holiday With Liz Vice (EP) In Their Words: “Initially when asked by Finegold and Oro music to create a unique cover of popular Christmas songs, I wanted to say ‘no.’ Lol. I have never had a desire to make a Christmas record but 2021 has been a year of ‘do things scared.’ Since 2020 my confidence in being a musician has grown because of the amazing musicians I’ve been able to work with over these last couple of years. To co-produce was something I’ve wanted to try, and due to Covid and having to record from home over the past two years, I felt like the right opportunity had come along. And I knew exactly who I wanted to work with: Niji Adeleye, my co-producer, co-arranger, and pianist.
