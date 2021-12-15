ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen shot to death in high school parking lot after basketball game, Virginia cops say

By Karina Mazhukhina
CharlotteObserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Police in Newport News, Virginia have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a teenager after a high school basketball game. Demari Batten, 18, of Newport News, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and charged with second-degree murder, shooting a firearm on school grounds and...

www.charlotteobserver.com

