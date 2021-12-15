ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood, John Legend’s ‘Stunning’ Performance on ‘The Voice’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood joined The Voice coach John Legend on the finale of The Voice last night (12/14) to sing their Christmas song “Hallelujah” in a beautiful candle-covered stage setting. The crowd was understandably amazed at the performance, and Carson Daly said, right after, “Wow, that performance was...

