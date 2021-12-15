ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SEC proposes crackdown on executives' well-timed stock sales

By Editorials and Opinion
Crain's Cleveland Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate chieftains have long been suspected of skirting...

www.crainscleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
theblockcrypto.com

SEC punts on Bitwise and Grayscale bitcoin ETF proposals

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has punted on two more spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals. Two extension orders hit the docket Friday for NYSE Arca's proposed rule changes — one for the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust proposal and another for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust proposal. The SEC...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. SEC to propose rule restricting how corporate executives trade their companies' own stock

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose a plan that would restrict how corporate executives trade their companies' own stock and boost transparency. The market regulator's trading plan rule changes would mandate that company executives disclose the existence and modifications of such agreements....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec
Seekingalpha.com

Is Gevo Stock Undervalued Or Overvalued? Focus On The Execution First

Much of GEVO’s outlook hinges on the execution of its Net Zero projects and its ability to lock in more commercial supply agreements. Gevo, Inc. (GEVO), is a small-cap stock that is attempting to make waves in the renewable fuels space. I say, “attempting to” because the company has most of the traits that one would associate with a typical “pre-revenue company”, and is currently only in the process of laying out the building blocks of commercialization of its technology. Gevo used to previously sell ethanol but decided to suspend this in Q1-20.
INDUSTRY
NBC Philadelphia

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Wants Stronger Insider Trading Rules as Executive Stock Sales Hit Records

The SEC is considering stronger insider trading rules to ensure CEOs aren't buying and selling shares when informed by non-public information. Chairman Gary Gensler proposed a 120-day cooling-off period for company officers and directors wishing to change their portfolio management plans. CEOs and corporate leaders including Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Amazon...
MARKETS
CFO.com

SEC Proposes Tighter Insider Trading Rule for Execs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed tightening a rule that shields corporate executives from insider trading liability for making trades as part of a pre-announced portfolio management plan. Rule 10b5-1 applies to plans executed by a third party and set up at a time when the plan...
MARKETS
cfodive.com

SEC proposes enhanced buyback disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week proposed enhanced disclosures that would require companies executing a stock buyback to let investors know the purpose behind the program and whether any executives bought or sold shares 10 days before or after the repurchase. "Share buybacks have become a significant component...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Markets
bondbuyer.com

SEC proposes amendments to money market fund rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission has voted to propose amendments to certain rules governing money market funds as a response to massive outflows and stress on short-term funding markets following the onslaught of COVID-19 in March 2020. “Together these amendments are designed to reduce the likelihood of runs on money...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SEC Considers Tightening Rules on Insider Share Sales

'The core issue is that these insiders regularly have material information that the public doesn’t have,' said SEC Chair Gensler. The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering stricter insider trading rules related to top corporate executives selling their companies’ shares. “The core issue is that these insiders regularly...
MARKETS
accountingtoday.com

These stock options deserve the SEC’s scrutiny

In principle, corporate directors and executives, who naturally have privileged information about their companies, aren’t supposed to use it to enrich themselves at the investing public’s expense. Yet there remain many ways in which they can nonetheless do so. In seemingly obscure accounting guidance, the Securities and Exchange...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

SEC Proxy Disclosure Proposal Won’t Protect Investors’ Interests

Corporations have become the new front line in policy fights ranging from what to do about climate change to how best to achieve racial equity. Activists now routinely use shareholder proposals to push corporations to adapt their conduct to achieve social change. While shareholders have the opportunity to vote on...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

1847 Goedeker Stock: Executing Well Yet Remains Incredibly Cheap

Goedeker's is an interesting special situation that I believe has been overlooked and ignored by the market for a number of reasons. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) (from here out referred to as just Goedeker, Goedekers or GOED) represents one of the more mispriced situations I've come across in some time, especially following the company's Q3 earnings release in November which reflected strong business execution where the company grew revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA yet shares fell 6% following the press release. In a world where pre-revenue businesses can be granted $65 billion dollar valuations, I'm somewhat puzzled by the fact that a fast growing, cash generative e-commerce business with real products, a decent moat around their business and the ability to take share moving forward is left for dead at sub-6x next year's EBITDA. Appliance retailing isn't the sexiest business in the world, but Goedekers is currently being valued as a sub-scale, slow growth appliance manufacturer as opposed to similar e-commerce peers or even building products businesses in the bulk items category such as Wayfair, Overstock and even Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)/Home Depot (NYSE:HD).
BROOKLYN, NY
ShareCast

Europe midday: Gig economy stocks slump on fears of EU crackdown

European shares pared early morning gains but were still up at lunchtime on Monday after a bumpy ride last week, while gig economy stocks plunged over fears over a potential EU crackdown on employment practices. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.49% in early deals with all major regional...
MARKETS
Law.com

Former Biotech Company Executive Targeted in SEC Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Usama Malik, the former CFO of Immunomedics Inc., and his former girlfriend Lauren S. Wood Thursday in New Jersey District Court over alleged insider trading violations. The lawsuit accuses Malik of tipping off Wood and three family members to confidential information regarding the success of the company’s new breast cancer treatment drug in clinical trials. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-20300, U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission vs. Malik et al.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy