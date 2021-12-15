SEC proposes crackdown on executives' well-timed stock sales

Goedeker's is an interesting special situation that I believe has been overlooked and ignored by the market for a number of reasons. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) (from here out referred to as just Goedeker, Goedekers or GOED) represents one of the more mispriced situations I've come across in some time, especially following the company's Q3 earnings release in November which reflected strong business execution where the company grew revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA yet shares fell 6% following the press release. In a world where pre-revenue businesses can be granted $65 billion dollar valuations, I'm somewhat puzzled by the fact that a fast growing, cash generative e-commerce business with real products, a decent moat around their business and the ability to take share moving forward is left for dead at sub-6x next year's EBITDA. Appliance retailing isn't the sexiest business in the world, but Goedekers is currently being valued as a sub-scale, slow growth appliance manufacturer as opposed to similar e-commerce peers or even building products businesses in the bulk items category such as Wayfair, Overstock and even Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)/Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

