ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

UK Supreme Court Rules Against Gender-Neutral Passports

By Britni de la Cretaz
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An activist fighting to be recognised as gender-neutral on their passport has lost an ongoing battle at the Supreme Court. Christie Elan-Cane, who has campaigned to have their gender identity recognised as “X” for over a decade, argued that the application process for a passport breaches human rights...

www.vice.com

Comments / 13

BUM INC
3d ago

This whole thing is unbelievable. I was taught that there’s two sexes biologically male and female. I don’t understand how a human being can be classified as neither one . Puzzled ??????

Reply
4
blame game...
3d ago

that means they can turn away Americans that have an x on their passport that's awesome too

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Asylum seeker employment ban should be lifted, says government’s migration advisory body OLD

The ban on work for asylum seekers in the UK should be lifted, the government’s migration advisory body has said, one week after the Home Office concluded that the policy should remain.In its annual report, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) calls on ministers to review the policy, saying there was “clear evidence” of the “harm” the employment ban causes, and “little evidence” that it was aware of that it provides significant benefits.Currently, asylum seekers in the UK are banned from working. Those who have been waiting for a decision for more than 12 months can apply for the right to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Minister who blamed firms for post-Brexit butcher shortage accused of false claims

A Home Office minister has been accused of making false claims to a Commons inquiry, as he sought to blame pig firms for a post-Brexit butcher shortage.Kevin Foster found himself under fire for rejecting a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU workers, to plug the shortfall – which, a senior Tory MP told him, is “destroying” British farming.But, downplaying talk of crisis, the immigration minister instead claimed only one of the UK’s four major pork processors had applied for a licence to sponsor visas for overseas staff.After the grilling by the Commons environment committee on Tuesday,...
ECONOMY
nbc25news.com

Supreme Court makes ruling on Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state's ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court to rule on investigation into ‘hooded men’ case

The Supreme Court in London will rule later on whether the Police Service of Northern Ireland is sufficiently independent to carry out an investigation into the case of the “hooded men”.The seven justices will also rule on the lawfulness of the PSNI’s decision to discontinue a probe into the 1971 case.The 14 hooded men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques when they were interned without trial by the Army The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.They were also thrown from helicopters...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#Pakistan#Racism#Uk#The Supreme Court#The Uk Supreme Court#Gendered Intelligence#World News
The Independent

‘A terrible injustice’: Chagos islanders fight for passports 50 years after being forcibly evicted by Britain

Half a century after the UK forcibly evicted them from their island homes, Chagossians are still fighting for British citizenship.The inhabitants of the Chagos Islands – an archipelago of around 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, located almost 6,000 miles from England – were kicked out of their homeland between the late 1960s and 1973 to make way for a US military base on Diego Garcia, the largest of its atolls. Initially sent to Mauritius and the Seychelles, the former inhabitants and their descendants are not permitted to go back permanently. For this reason, the Chagossian diaspora now stretches from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within two days of arrival in the UK.From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red...
TRAVEL
Vice

Why the government's latest immigration bill is so dangerous

Clause 9 allows the government to create a second tier of citizenship. Politics in the UK can often feel like nothing but headache-inducing white noise, but right now, it feels like something even worse. Headline after headline, story after story, Boris Johnson's government has been defined by incompetence and corruption, from late lockdowns to ministers lining the pockets of their friends by giving out contracts over WhatsApp. Currently, the UK is fixated upon the revelation that government employees were enjoying Christmas parties while the country was locked down during Christmas last year. But far more sinister is the passing of Home Secretary Priti Patel's Nationality and Borders Bill, which will allow the government to arbitrarily remove people's citizenships and erode asylum seekers' rights.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Mother ‘heartbroken’ after regulator wins landfill site appeal

A mother says she is “heartbroken” after a regulator won a legal challenge over a Staffordshire landfill site she accused of emitting noxious gases that risk shortening her son’s life.Rebecca Currie, who lives near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme took legal action against the Environment Agency on behalf of five-year-old Mathew Richards due to concerns over his health.Lawyers representing Mathew said there is a “public health emergency” in the vicinity of the quarry, arguing that hydrogen sulphide emissions are affecting “hundreds and probably thousands of local people”.The High Court was told in August that Mathew is a vulnerable child,...
POLITICS
The Independent

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute.The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace.European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said France is going to ask for a meeting of the EU-U.K. partnership council, a political body meant to handle post-Brexit issues. “We will also ask, in the coming days, the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings for licenses we are entitled to get,” he told reporters after the Elysee meeting.The U.K. licenses are...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Roman Abramovich gains EU citizenship via Portuguese passport

The billionaire oligarch Roman Abramovich has become an EU citizen, three years after withdrawing his application for a UK visa amid diplomatic tensions between London and Moscow. The surprise development was confirmed on Saturday by his spokesperson, who revealed the Russian-born owner of Chelsea Football Club had secured Portuguese citizenship...
EUROPE
The Independent

‘The most racist legislation in my lifetime’: Protest at Nationality and Borders Bill reaches Downing Street

Tens of thousands of people have called for the Nationality and Borders Bill to be scrapped. On Sunday, organisations including Media Diversified, the Muslim Association of Britain, South Asian solidarity group, Stand up to Racism, the Association of Muslim Lawyers, Bail for Immigration Detainees (BID) and Windrush Lives will come together in a mass demonstration outside 10 Downing Street.Anger is focused on Clause 9 of the bill, covering “notice of decision to deprive a person of citizenship”. It exempts the government from having to give notice of removing a person’s citizenship if is not “reasonably practicable”.In effect, individuals could be...
IMMIGRATION
Vice

I’m Being Forced to Go Abroad to Give Birth

At the start of 2021, I contributed to a report by Transgender Europe (TGEU), a large non-profit whose mission is to “strengthen the rights and wellbeing of trans people in Europe and Central Asia.” The report was about trans parents’ freedom of movement, a defining principle of the European Union yet one that trans parents often cannot take advantage of due to administrative systems that fail to recognize our families.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy