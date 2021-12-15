UK Supreme Court Rules Against Gender-Neutral Passports

Clause 9 allows the government to create a second tier of citizenship. Politics in the UK can often feel like nothing but headache-inducing white noise, but right now, it feels like something even worse. Headline after headline, story after story, Boris Johnson's government has been defined by incompetence and corruption, from late lockdowns to ministers lining the pockets of their friends by giving out contracts over WhatsApp. Currently, the UK is fixated upon the revelation that government employees were enjoying Christmas parties while the country was locked down during Christmas last year. But far more sinister is the passing of Home Secretary Priti Patel's Nationality and Borders Bill, which will allow the government to arbitrarily remove people's citizenships and erode asylum seekers' rights.

