Teen shot to death in high school parking lot after basketball game, Virginia cops say

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, community members say the district attorney is failing to hold Sharon Hill police accountable in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Fanta was shot by police in August as they responded to gunfire between two teenagers. The district attorney charged the teenagers last month with first-degree murder, using a legal theory that their actions led to Fanta’s death. But so far, the DA has not charged the officers who fired the fatal shots. Members of the Delaware County Black Caucus gathered outside Academy Park High School’s football field. That’s where Fanta was shot. The group said charging the teenagers but not the officers is wrong. “We are angry at what we are seeing occur, and I don’t want to sugarcoat it,” state Sen. Anthony Williams (D) said passionately during the event. “I want to say what the people at the barbershops, hair salons, everyone who supported [Jack Stollsteimer]to be DA, because we are angry at what we are seeing happen today.” Fanta’s uncle said the family wants justice. A grand jury is still investigating the actions of the Sharon Hill police officers and whether to recommend charges in Fanta’s shooting.

SHARON HILL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO