As many will recall, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera both came up in in the music industry as teens around the same time in the late 90s. They produced hit after hit, earned award after award, and undeniably shook up the pop genre as we know it now. The two singers even collaborated together at one point, which culminated in their infamous performance with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The lip-locking moment is reportedly the genesis of a feud between the icons that appears to continue today. Lately, Spears has taken issue with the "Genie in a Bottle" singer refusing to comment on the “Free Britney” movement on the red carpet.

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO