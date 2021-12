If you keep abreast of all the critically acclaimed films in a given year fighting for awards consideration, certain trends always tend to emerge. You get a surprising number of films shot in black and white; maybe a lot of movies take place in Florida; perhaps one actor keeps showing up across your viewing. Of course, none of these trends arise preplanned. Something in the creative ether strikes the hearts and minds of certain filmmakers, and we have the pleasure of connecting the dots in retrospect. 2021 produced a couple of these trends. For one, the aforementioned inordinate number of black and white films applies, with Belfast, C'mon C'mon, Passing, and The Tragedy of Macbeth all presented in monochrome.

