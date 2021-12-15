Inside My Unorthodox Life Star Julia Haart's Split From Husband Silvio

I am woman! Batsheva Haart opened up to HL about the best advice her mom, Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart, has given her & it’s something we all need to hear!. The TikTok trend featuring singer Emmy Meli’s song “I AM WOMAN” is striking a chord with millions of women who need a little reminder that they are sexy, divine, unbeatable and creative. For My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart, that mantra is very similar to the mindset her mom, Julia Haart, has tried to instill in her children since she left the Orthodox Jewish community in 2013. “My mom has always advised me to have my own thing, to be able to make my own money,” Batsheva reveled to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, while discussing her partnership with VistaPrint. “I don’t think that everyone needs to be a full-on career woman, but having some financial freedom is so important.”

