Amherst, MA

Amherst retirement community donates toys to foster children in Springfield

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Applewood retirement community will donate toys to more than 80 Springfield foster children.

Residents and team members will come together to spread some holiday cheer over at Springfield Child Services on Wednesday at Applewood located on 1 Spencer Drive in Amherst.

Each of the kids had the opportunity to write their desired Christmas gift on a tag, and the requests will be fulfilled by the staff and residents at the retirement center. Applewood will also donate winter accessories such as hats and gloves to Springfield Child Services.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

