Sustainable Community Voices

Senior Concerns, talking today to Kendrick Heinlein, Director of Contract Services, topic Kent County Senior Millage.
The Public Safety Alliance sponsors a workshop aimed at strengthening relationships and improving conflict resolution. We talk about the Finding your Drive event with Shannon Vinson and Tiffany Idziak.
A Pittsburgh-based group of artists and activists has launched a website aimed to amplify the city’s Black voices. The group behind the site, 1Hood Media, uses its platform to raise awareness for social issues. In launching BlackPittsburgh.com, 1Hood Media hopes to become a destination for news, events and resources...
This editorial by University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu‘s Bev Baligad ran in Honolulu Civil Beat on December 9, 2021. I remember clearly what I was doing in 1999 on the day a shooting occurred at Columbine High School in Colorado. I was driving when I heard the...
IThe Massachusetts School Building Authority hosted a conference titled “Massachusetts Schools Embrace A Sustainable Future” on December 1, 2021. The day-long program featured nearly 40 designers, engineers, and school officials sharing information on net zero school building projects from across the Commonwealth. Their experiences ranged from elementary to secondary to technical high schools, included major renovations and all new construction, and represented projects conducted both with and without MSBA funding.
Two prominent UConn units focused on applying scholarship to urgent social needs, the Sustainable Global Cities Initiative (SGCI), and the Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) are partnering to use their expertise and resources in addressing some of the major challenges facing cities in the 21st century. CIRCA,...
Best selling author Jeffrey Morse presents Finding Forward: You Have the Will Within, Jeffrey sharing a true lesson from a life threatening journey.
Back to hosting for the holidays? We talk about cleaning and disinfecting with Board Certified Internal Medicine Hospitalist Dr. Eva Beaulieu.
Alberto Carvalho, the incoming superintendent of Los Angeles Unified, on Tuesday pledged to dedicate himself to advancing equity and helping all students in the state’s largest school district reach their full potential. Carvalho’s remarks at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center marked his first public appearance in Los Angeles since...
Michigan farmers markets look to add local distillery samplings. Jon O'Connor, Long Road Distillers, discusses how the partnership works.
We discuss Seidman College's Leadership Transformation program with Leslie Lynch and Koleta Moore, a learning opportunity to the business community.
Dominican Center at Marywood relocates and has a new name. We talk about the changes with Diane Zerfas and Mike Wood.
Aldea Coffee continues its success as a Certified B Corp, much benefit for a small business. We discuss sustainable gifts and more.
Juliet Funk writes the book A Minute to Think, providing a powerful guide that will give you the permission, framework, and specific direction. We talk to Juliet.
In response to the recent article that highlighted the Kern County Sheriff Office's efforts to reduce crimes against persons, I'd like to point out that in 1994, researchers from the National Institute of Justice Policy Center located in Washington, D.C., defined vandalism as including “graffiti, trash dumping, light smashing, removing/bending signage or ornamentation, breaking windows or another defacing of property.” (Scott, M. L., LaVigne, N. G., & PALMER, T. (2007).
We take an inside look into one of the Most popular duos of the 70s. The author of Carpenters: The Musical Legacy, Historian Chris May with conversation.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Homeless for the Holidays is a community event centered around raising the voices of locals experiencing homelessness while connecting them with Savannah’s leaders in hopes of creating change in the community. “My son doesn’t even know he’s in a shelter, everyone says he’s the happiest baby in the world,” says homeless […]
What do Energy Week and The Wreck of Edmund Fitzgerald have in common? They are both part of the wide range of programming created by local residents and aired on Brattleboro Community Television and Brattleboro Community Radio. In this workshop, see and hear how the diverse and original perspectives that make up our community get "on the air." And learn how to add “Your Voice" in the mix. Join Cor Trowbridge, Executive Director of Brattleboro Community Television (BCTV), and John Lightfoot, President of the Board of directors, WVEW-FM, Brattleboro Community Radio, and host of John's Album Hour. Geoff Burgess, former Landmark College instructor, de- partment chair and dean and current VIM/TheCommons Board Member, will lead the discussion. Lucus Sillars, intern from Landmark College and board member of VIM/The Commons.
With a one year anniversary of the authorization of the first COVID 19 Vaccines, where are we in the fight against COVID 19 and what IS next? We talk to Covid 19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project Co Covener Beth Battaglino.
The American Heart Association presents Have Faith in Heart, a campaign to reach directly to communities of faith. Healthy Cooking Demos involved! We talk to Chef Abby Woods and Laura Moody.
