Sustainable Community Voices

What do Energy Week and The Wreck of Edmund Fitzgerald have in common? They are both part of the wide range of programming created by local residents and aired on Brattleboro Community Television and Brattleboro Community Radio. In this workshop, see and hear how the diverse and original perspectives that make up our community get "on the air." And learn how to add “Your Voice" in the mix. Join Cor Trowbridge, Executive Director of Brattleboro Community Television (BCTV), and John Lightfoot, President of the Board of directors, WVEW-FM, Brattleboro Community Radio, and host of John's Album Hour. Geoff Burgess, former Landmark College instructor, de- partment chair and dean and current VIM/TheCommons Board Member, will lead the discussion. Lucus Sillars, intern from Landmark College and board member of VIM/The Commons.

10 DAYS AGO