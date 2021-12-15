Tiny Blunders Big Disasters

Senior Concerns, talking today to Kendrick Heinlein, Director of Contract Services, topic Kent County Senior Millage. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Best selling author Jeffrey Morse presents Finding Forward: You Have the Will Within, Jeffrey sharing a true lesson from a life threatening journey.
We take an inside look into one of the Most popular duos of the 70s. The author of Carpenters: The Musical Legacy, Historian Chris May with conversation.
Back to hosting for the holidays? We talk about cleaning and disinfecting with Board Certified Internal Medicine Hospitalist Dr. Eva Beaulieu.
Your Home by Design, today's topic, an online shop of new and antique items for the home! We talk to designers Deidre Remtema and Kathryn Chaplow.
With local ERs at capacity due to the rise in Covid, TANDEM 365 has expanded their business model over the past year to provide unique assist. We talk to Phil Fennema and Teresa Toland about the info.
Library Lines, the focus on GRPL, today's discussion about a 150 Birthday Bash, notary services and borrow the internet.
We discuss Seidman College's Leadership Transformation program with Leslie Lynch and Koleta Moore, a learning opportunity to the business community.
Juliet Funk writes the book A Minute to Think, providing a powerful guide that will give you the permission, framework, and specific direction. We talk to Juliet.
Aldea Coffee continues its success as a Certified B Corp, much benefit for a small business. We discuss sustainable gifts and more.
Divorce and the holidays how do the holidays exacerbate the pain of divorce? We talk to domestic mediator and Divorce Coach Kathey Batey.
Santa is coming to town! Real Time Santa updates will be available starting early Christmas eve thanks to ON Star and NORAD. We talk to Jeff Jones, OnStar Contact Center Manager.
Gazelle Sports expands it's West Michigan presence with a new Downtown GR Store in 2022. We talk about the move with CEO Jennifer Brummitt.
Get active and reclaim your healthier habits for the New Year. We talk to AHA Medical Expert Eduardo Sanchez and Planet Fitness' Teddy Savage about the how-tos.
Dominican Center at Marywood relocates and has a new name. We talk about the changes with Diane Zerfas and Mike Wood.
The Public Safety Alliance sponsors a workshop aimed at strengthening relationships and improving conflict resolution. We talk about the Finding your Drive event with Shannon Vinson and Tiffany Idziak.
Mary Free Bed announces a first ever Alexa Skill developed by a Rehabilitative health care organization. We talk to MFB's Terence Reuben, PT and Jason Peoples, Director of Technology and Innovation.
The Muskegon Museum of Art presents a fully playable miniature golf course inspired by artwork from the Museum's own collection! That and more about MMA with Kristina Broughton.
Dr. Francis Collins has spent 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history. He's stepping away from the job at year's end. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning," Collins said he was willing to step away earlier when he was at odds with former President Donald Trump over the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A woman posted a photo of her positive Covid test on Instagram - and her aunt congratulated her after mistaking it for a pregnancy test. Holly Baxter is the US Voices Editor for The Independent, and is currently visiting family in the UK for Christmas. After testing positive shortly after...
