Over the past few months, I have heard clear opposition from many residents of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District to President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates. I share this opposition and have expressed it before in this column. I am vaccinated, and I urge others to consider getting vaccinated themselves if they are not already, but I believe such a decision should be left to an individual based on his or her beliefs and health.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO