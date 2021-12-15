ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Orville “Bill” Richard Plumlee, 72

Ozark County Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services with full military honors will be held for Master Sgt. Orville “Bill” Richard Plumlee, 72, of Neosho, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Oakland (Arkansas) Cemetery. A visitation service will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. prior to the graveside service at the...

ozarkcountytimes.com

Laclede Record

Jessica Maree Van Horn

Our precious daughter leapt into the universe adding a bright star to the heavens on November 11, 2021. Jessica was born September 15, 1993, in Shawnee, Kansas and graduated from Blue Springs High School and attended MCCC. Jessica is survived by her fiancé, James Myers, and their fur baby, Murdy...
LEBANON, MO
stegenherald.com

Evelyn Elizabeth Miller

Heather and Dustin Miller of Bonne Terre, Missouri announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Elizabeth at 1:11PM, on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Evelyn was welcomed home by...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
x95radio.com

Josh Williams

He was born April 30, 1974, in Centralia, the son of Butch Williams and Cindy Wiehle. He married Kim Trowridge on March 1, 2018, and she survives. In addition to his parents: Butch Williams and wife Cathy of Centralia and Cindy Altenbaumer and husband Gary of Centralia, his wife: Kim Williams of Holden, Louisiana; he is also survived by his daughter: Emily Williams and Deven Toennies of Centralia; grandchild: Brylee Toennies; step-son: Ryland Rombough and wife Jeanna; step-grandchildren: Waylon and Beau; a brother: Ethan Williams and wife Lynette of Williamsburg, Virginia; a niece: Adelyn Williams of Williamsburg, Virginia; step-siblings: Chad Altenbaumer of Centralia, Christie Nehrt of Oklahoma, and Colbie O’Neel of Arkansas; several cousins; and special uncle: Jeff Hickey of Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
Liberal First

THERESA WALKER

Theresa “Sissy” Kay Walker, 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Feb. 19, 1952 to James Leroy Cypret and Geraldine (Davis) Cypret in Stillwater, Okla. She married Billy Walker Feb. 27, 1970. He survives. She graduated from Liberal High School...
LIBERAL, KS
State
Kansas State
Laclede Record

ETHAN JOHN WILLIAMS

Ethan John Williams, 23, of Lebanon, died Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born July 28, 1998, in Springfield, Mo. to Dennis and Allison Bobbitt Williams. Ethan married Dakota on July 20, 2017. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Connie Courtney;...
LEBANON, MO
Natchitoches Times

RONNIE WAYNE QUICK

A service to honor the life of Mr. Ronnie Wayne Quick will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Ashland Baptist Church with Bro. Lindle Stewart officiating and Bro. Stuart Toms assisting. Burial will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Ashland under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Ashland Baptist Church.
CHESTNUT, LA
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
obu.edu

The Johnson Family

When you think of Tigers for Life, the Johnson family may have set a record – six Ouachita graduates in eight years, and one more headed for the stage in 2023. The Johnson family legacy began with Sally (Sullivan) Johnson, a 1954 graduate, and the Ouachita connections continued in the next generation. Sally’s son, Jerry G. Johnson, didn’t attend Ouachita but came to know the institution through his work and friendship with Ouachita alumnus and benefactor Frank Hickingbotham. Neither Sally nor Jerry could have guessed that all seven of Jerry’s children would one day call Ouachita home.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
#The Kansas City Chiefs
Natchez Democrat

Alma Lee Jones

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Ledger Independent

MRS. SLACK

MAYSVILLE – Cheryl Lynn Slack, 66, of Maysville, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Slack retired from the Maysville Walmart. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, a graduate of Maysville High School, attended Maysville Community College and loved her flowers and gardening.
Linn County Leader

West Linn News

Correction: The name of the Leinbach baby reported last week was Amy Kristine. Donald and Danelle Herring attended church services in Eldon on Sunday, Dec. 5, where Donald was guest speaker. The annual state meeting of the Missouri Farm Bureau was Dec. 5 - 7 at Margaritaville. Dana Lane was...
LINN COUNTY, MO
whopam.com

Heather Mayberry Brown

(Age 33, of Pyle Lane) Memorial service will be Wednesday December 8th at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries
thepampanews.com

Melodee Brooke Marlow

Melodee Brooke Marlow, a mere 43 years of age, respectfully won her battle with cancer Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as she took Jesus’ hand and became completely healed in an instant for eternity! She was born on September 6, 1978, to Donovan and Valorie in Oklahoma. Having a tender...
PAMPA, TX
1380kcim.com

Jamie Cantrell of Manilla

Funeral services for 44 year old Jamie Cantrell of Manilla will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Irwin. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 before the funeral service at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning on. Jamie died Saturday, Dec. 4 in Iowa City, Iowa. www.ohdefuneralhome.com.
MANILLA, IA
TribTown.com

Julie Ann Lazarchic

Julie Anne (Gierke) Lazarchic, 50, of Seward, NE was called out of this life into eternal life as a gift of God’s grace through faith in Jesus Christ, on Thursday, December 2, 2021. As a baptized child of God she received the crown of eternal life, and celebrates the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ in heaven.
SEYMOUR, IN
Ledger Independent

MRS. JETT

MAYSVILLE — Jae Kyong Jett, 50, of Maysville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville. She was a licensed Cosmetologist and the owner of the Korean Kitchen in Maysville. Jae was born in Chungnam-do South Korea on Jan. 15, 1971, daughter of Sun Ae...
MAYSVILLE, KY
kmmo.com

KENNETH WAISNER

Kenneth E. Waisner, 78, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, December 14, at The Living Center in Marshall. Private family memorial graveside services will be held in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to the Buddy Pack Program in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
kingsburyjournal.com

Gary Morgan

Gary Morgan, 71, De Smet, S.D., died Dec. 9, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in De Smet. Graveside service was on Tues., Dec. 14 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Carthage, S.D. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Gary Eugene Morgan was born June 20, 1950, in Madison, S.D., the son of...
DE SMET, SD
inkfreenews.com

Janice M. Perry

Janice M. Perry, 73, of South Whitley, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
q95fm.net

Kathryn DeAnna Lester

Kathryn DeAnna (Button) Lester 57, of Phelps, Kentucky went to be with the Lord December 8th, 2021, at her home. She was born May 21, 1964, to the late Bobby and Joann Price. The family will start receiving friends at the Jones & West Funeral home at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11th, 2021, and Sunday, December 12th, 2021. Special services starting at 7:00 P.M. each night with Pastors, Jimmy Fields, Bernard Smith, and Brian Hager officiating. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 13th,2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Blankenship Cemetery in Stopover, Ky. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps, Ky. Our guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
PHELPS, KY

