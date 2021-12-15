Orville “Bill” Richard Plumlee, 72

Kathryn DeAnna (Button) Lester 57, of Phelps, Kentucky went to be with the Lord December 8th, 2021, at her home. She was born May 21, 1964, to the late Bobby and Joann Price. The family will start receiving friends at the Jones & West Funeral home at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11th, 2021, and Sunday, December 12th, 2021. Special services starting at 7:00 P.M. each night with Pastors, Jimmy Fields, Bernard Smith, and Brian Hager officiating. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 13th,2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Blankenship Cemetery in Stopover, Ky. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps, Ky. Our guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
