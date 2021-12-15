Seidman College

Pablo Tovar is the man to beat when it comes to exceeding high expectations. Hailing from Oklahoma City, Tovar has the drive to achieve whatever he puts his mind to and has thus become a modern renaissance man. He’s an Accounting and Finance major who can act, sing and dance. He was also not only the 100th student to enroll at Epic Charter Schools, making him a pioneer of the school, but he also conquered the course work, skillfully earning Valedictorian of the 2021 graduating class. And while these are great feats on their own, he expected nothing less of himself, overcoming any obstacle life had in store.

EDMOND, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO