Boston, MA

State to make booster shots available at Fenway Park

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
BOSTON — If you haven’t gotten your booster shot, you may soon be able to get it at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox told Boston 25 News Wednesday it is working with the Baker administration to finalize plans to make booster shots available at Fenway Park for Massachusetts residents.

The site could open in January.

Earlier in the year, Fenway was used as a mass vaccination site through the state for first and second-dose shots.

No additional details have been released.

The news comes as the state continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated - and boosted - as cases climb.

[ First cases of omicron variant confirmed in Boston ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

© 2021 Cox Media Group.
