GERALD Fulton Jr., who famously goes by the stage name Hitman Holla, made headlines in December 2021 after a video of him went viral.

The video allegedly came from one of his "close friends" who screen recorded it from his private story and leaked it online.

What is the Hitman Holla 'video'?

On December 15, 2021, a video of Holla, 33, and his girlfriend started making its way across the internet.

The clip is reportedly x-rated and was posted a month ago.

As the video started to circulate, Holla took to Twitter to release a statement, stating that his girlfriend Cinnamon has full knowledge of the clip.

"N****s caught me slipping once okay. so what? Ima only clear up one thing.. Cinnamon in my close friends.. She knew every female I had in there (30 of them)" Holla wrote.

"She green light anything I post like let's not act dumb," the rapper continued. "Somebody screen recorded my close friends November 5th (our anniversary) that's [when] I posted them videos.

"Not tripping I knew the risk.. [people] wasn't solid it's all good.. What works in me and Cinnamon relationship might not work for y'all and that's ok but what y'all do w/yall partner nun of my business but understand ima do me enjoy y'all day."

The video has since been removed by Twitter, stating that it violates their rule.

What did fans say about the video?

Many fans have since taken to Twitter to talk about Holla's video, stating that they are shocked and confused.

"Hitman holla too weird for posting that lmao. Like what in the clout chase?” one user tweeted.

"Why tha hell would @HitmanHolla post those videos and how’d they still get leaked from his close friends,” another asked.

A third person wrote: “Did I like the hitman holla video yes I did, but I think this was intentional. Him and Cinn always overshared."

Who is Hitman Holla's girlfriend?

Holla is currently in a relationship with Cinnamon, who is famously known as an influencer and entrepreneur.

Outside of social media, she is also known as the owner of the cooking business Cinny's Food.

In October 2021, Cinnamon made headlines after she was shot in the face during a home invasion.

At the time, she was on FaceTime with the Wild 'N Out star.

"Imagine being on FaceTime while ya girl while being outta town & shes telling u it’s ppl in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away," Holla wrote on Instagram at the time.

"She showed courage & let off shots defending her home.

"I’m so proud of how she was so brave... I can’t stop crying man plz send positive energy our way I need it y’all I really really need it I’ve never felt this kinda pain this message was for my fans family and friends all at once plz help us get through this."

Despite a bullet going through her cheek and out the back of her head, she is expected to make a full recovery, telling fans on October 12 that "It's going to be a long journey but I'm ready for it."

