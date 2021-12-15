ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominations open for 2022 South High Marathon Dance

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – In just a few months, it will be that time again in South Glens Falls. South Glens Falls High School put out a reminder this week seeking applications for those who want to submit a person or group they believe could use the help.

The 45th annual dance is set to be held in spring 2022, at a date as of yet to be determined. The annual fundraiser is typically held in the first weekend of March, but last year was moved to the end of April in order to coordinate an outdoor location that was deemed COVID-safe.

Lake George Winter Carnival 2022 schedule released

The deadline for recipient applications for the 2022 dance is Jan. 1, 2022. All applicants will be reviewed by South High’s student dance committee. In 2021, the dance raised $506,013.31 for 24 beneficiaries – some individual families, some groups, and all fighting debilitating illness in some form or another.

Submissions can be self-nominations or on behalf of someone else. All submissions can be made online, through the official dance website .

Glens Falls approves $32M capital project plans

The South High Marathon Dance is also opening the door for those who would like to raise funds in support of the dance itself. In any given year, a large amount of South Glens Falls’ student body gathers to dance in a 24-hour event that includes in-person events and a livestream. Those who want to help the production take place can contact events@SHMD.org.

The South High Marathon Dance is a public charity, meaning all donations are tax-deductible.

