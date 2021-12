BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A middle-aged man who died in Baltimore City marks the first death of a cold-related illness in the state this winter, the Maryland Department of Health said Tuesday. The Department of Health described the man as being between 50 and 60 years of age. Further details about the man’s cause of death weren’t immediately released. With temperatures dropping throughout the state, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan urged Marylanders to do everything they can to ward off cold-related illnesses. “We also remind everyone to check on neighbors and relatives during very cold weather—especially the elderly,” Dr. Chan said....

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO