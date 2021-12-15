Ratings: FBI: Most Wanted Rises in Earlier Slot, Queens Hits Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, FBI: Most Wanted and The Voice ‘s season finale were part of a three-way tie for the nightly demo win, while FBI proper copped Tuesday’s largest audience.

CBS | FBI drew 8.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week. With its own fall finale and airing an hour earlier, Most Wanted (6.7 mil/0.7) saw its best audience since the season opener and tied its season high in the demo.

NBC | Leading out of Grand Crew ‘s series-opening double pump (2.3 mil/0.4, 1.7 mil/0.3), The Voice (6.8 mil/0.7, read recap and winners’ message ) was steady week-to-week but down from its previous December finale (7.3 mil/0.9).

THE CW | The Flash (730K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B-“; read post mortem ) was steady and Riverdale (330K/0.1, reader grade “B-“; read recap ) added some eyeballs, with the conclusion of their 5-episode events. (All told, “Armageddon” earned a grade of “B-,” while “RiverVale” drew a “C.”) See you in three months, Barry and Archie!

ABC | The Bachelorette (3.2 mil/0.6) dipped, while Queens (1.11 mil/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem ) matched and hit series lows with its fall finale.

FOX | Some I Can See Your Voice special did 1.8 mil/0.3, followed by Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip ‘s 1 mil/0.2.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!