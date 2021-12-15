ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics injury report: Josh Richardson returns to practice after clearing health and safety protocols

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
BOSTON — The Celtics should be back at full strength for one of the first times all season on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors after Josh Richardson returned to practice on Wednesday. Richardson had missed Boston’s previous two games after being placed in NBA health and...

