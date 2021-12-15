ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Gets 50 Years For Sexually Exploiting Children Online

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDAZW_0dNfefxH00

A Florida man, Todd Engles, 33, Orlando, has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for producing, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material. Engles had pleaded guilty on September 8, 2021.

The Court also ordered Engles to serve a 15-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and forfeit his smartphone.

According to court documents and evidence presented during the sentencing hearing, Engles posed as a 15-year-old boy and contacted multiple young girls, usually between the ages of 9 and 13, on social media applications.

Using this persona, Engles persuaded and enticed the child victims to engage in sexual conduct via live video stream and video recordings.

Engles also participated in chat rooms dedicated to the sharing of child sexual abuse material and rape, where he often bragged about and instructed others on how to exploit young girls via the internet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBwI_0dNfefxH00

During these chats, Engles distributed numerous videos and images of children, as young as infants, being sexually abused, and expressed in detail his desire to drug and rape children.

Authorities conducted a forensic review of his smartphone and discovered more than 455 images and 148 videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants, toddlers, and prepubescent and pubescent children.

This case was investigated by the Orlando Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Harrington.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 43

Rick H
2d ago

Put him in general population he won't be there anywhere near 50 years and the probation will be a non-issue.

Reply(3)
16
Frank Moore
2d ago

well 50 years should keep him away from the children .

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

‘Shopping Cart Killer’ May Be Responsible For 4 Deaths In Virginia, Suspect In Custody

The “Shopping Cart Killer” may be responsible for at least four deaths in Virginia, and one suspect is in custody, according to police. At a joint press conference held Friday, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis explained that evidence pointed toward 35-year-old Anthony Robinson as the “Shopping Cart Killer,” the Associated Press reported. Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body on Nov. 23, police said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Court#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police: Man Arrested In Skyway Park Shooting

TAMPA, FL. – An arrest has been made in the Saturday shooting at Skyway Park. According to police, on Saturday, Dec. 11th, units responded to Skyway Park reference a fight and possible shooting. Upon arrival, units located evidence of a shooting (casing and blood), but no victim. Per witnesses,...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy