Gusty winds overnight, rain likely on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – Winds are picking up this afternoon aiding in temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the south tonight bringing the possibility of power outages and sending your Christmas decorations tumbling down the street.

A wind advisory has been issued for the northern half of the state from 7 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Sustained winds from 20-35 mph and gusts between 40-50 mph are likely. Drive with caution next to high-profile vehicles and tie down any loose objects you have outside.





Temperatures will top off in the 60s with overnight lows staying in the 50s and 60s. Rain will move in with a cold front early Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature a cold front so we will start off the day with temperatures in the 60s and tumbling temperatures behind it. Scattered showers will also be around during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Friday into the weekend will feature seasonal temperatures with spotty rain chances.

