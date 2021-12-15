ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

UW Police warn against safety risks of Apple AirTags

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – Apple AirTags are a convenient way to keep track of personal property, but UW Police say they can also be a safety risk. According to police, the tags can be used for stalking. To prevent this, Apple added a safety...

www.wglr.com

#Uw#Stalking#Smart Phone#Ios#Uw Police#Uw Madison
