UW Police warn against safety risks of Apple AirTags

Adult charges against a teen accused of trying to kill a man in a Platteville parking lot have been dismissed. 16 year old Marcus Bateman previously faced charges in Grant County Circuit Court of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury. He allegedly stabbed a man in the parking lot of Walmart on February 26th. The charges recently were dismissed on a motion by the prosecution. A report says that Bateman went to the parking lot on February 26th to buy $610 worth of shoes and clothing from a man and that he was going to sell about 19.5 grams of marijuana. When the man’s vehicle arrived, Bateman walked to it and tried to open the back door, but it was tied shut. Bateman reported that a passenger got out of the vehicle and threw him to the ground. Two others who had been in the vehicle helped take his money, and Bateman was kicked in the face multiple times. Bateman said “he didn’t know what he was supposed to do. He was scared, so he stabbed the individual.” Authorities did not release the name of the man who was stabbed. He was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then transferred to a Madison hospital for treatment of wounds to his chest and upper leg.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO