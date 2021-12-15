ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House votes to hold former Trump chief of staff in criminal contempt of Congress

By Jordan Smith
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House voted to hold former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows in...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 6

Joplin Scott
12h ago

Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Former Trump DHS official Ken Cuccinelli meets with Jan. 6 committee

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot interviewed former Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli last week, a representative for Cuccinelli confirmed to NBC News on Friday. The representative said Cuccinelli, a DHS official during the Trump administration, was asked about the events of Jan. 6 and the agency's preparations...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
iheart.com

Roger Stone Stonewalls Congressional Committee On Capitol Riots

Roger Stone stonewalls a Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots. Appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the chaos at the Capitol last January, longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes his 5th Amendment right---refusing to answer any questions about the insurrection. He says he simply doesn't trust the Democrats. Stone says any implication he knew about or was involved in any way whatsoever is false. The House has voted to recommend former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why a specific text a GOP member sent to Meadows stands out

As part of the contempt process against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has released a series of texts the Republican received after Election Day 2020. The point, of course, is to demonstrate Meadows' importance to the overall process. To that...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contempt Of Congress#In Contempt#Republicans#Executive Privilege#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas contributor to election-denying PowerPoint

The House committee investigating the pro-Trump riot the U.S. Capitol announced Thursday it had subpoenaed a retired Army colonel who contributed to a PowerPoint on how to overturn the 2020 election results that was presented to Republican lawmakers ahead of Jan. 6. "The document he reportedly provided to Administration officials...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Jim Jordan concedes he sent controversial Jan. 5 text to Meadows

Before ending his cooperation with the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows shared thousands of pages of materials with the House committee examining the Capitol assault. This included a series of text messages congressional Republicans sent to Meadows after Election Day 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy