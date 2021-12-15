Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk Buys $5.4 Million Cali Home

Every musician who's ever slung an axe over their shoulder dreams about rocking out with one of their idols. Social media networks like TikTok are allowing those dreams to come true, at least virtually. Take, for instance, Denton musician Bret Crow from the comedy rock duo Time Knife and the...
Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels have been added to next year's Rock en Seine in Paris. The two bands – who were also announced for Reading & Leeds 2022 this morning – join a line-up that also features Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Jamie xx, Stromae, IDLES, James Blake, Parcels, YUNGBLUD and Beabadoobee.
Move over Trapt, the singer of Skillet, John Cooper, is having a great year of making headlines for saying silly things. He's been vehemently anti-vax and even compared the Grammys to Hitler earlier this year. Now he's coming for Rage Against the Machine calling them "government rock." Why are they...
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has purchased a $14 million Beverly Hills home with a treehouse and leaf-shaped pool. Some of his neighbors include Jack Nicholson and Lana Del Rey. Flea has an impressive real estate portfolio and has just expanded it by purchasing the $14 million compound that...
Skillet’s John Cooper has thrown some shade in the direction of Rage Against The Machine, questioning the authenticity of the band’s political opinions. Back in September, the Christian rocker, who is unvaccinated, voiced some strong opinions about coronavirus vaccine mandates on his Cooper Stuff podcast. They came following US president Joe Biden’s decision to mandate vaccines or negative tests for businesses with more than 100 employees.
Two of the United Kingdom’s largest festivals, and Leeds, will return in 2022 with lineups that include Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, and the youngest ever headliner, Dave. As is customary, Reading and Leeds will share lineups for the August 26th–28th events, set to take place at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park respectively.
Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Enter Shikari and more are all set to play this year's Reading & Leeds Festival. Six headliners have been announced for the August event, with Rage Against The Machine and Bring Me The Horizon joined by Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys and Halsey at the top of the bill.
90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
Keanu Reeves, 57, is a Canadian actor, musician and philanthropist who has been charming audiences in a multitude of genres since 1986. He will reprise one of his most famous roles for the fourth time...
The producer behind chart-topping hits such as “Te Boté” and “AM,” Flow La Movie has died at age 38 in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday (Dec. 15), and the music world is mourning his loss. The producer/artist, born José Angel Hernandez, was one of...
Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The musician, who co-founded the legendary rock band with the late singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, shared the news on his Instagram feed on Saturday, alongside two photos of his test showing the result.
“Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote.
He went on to describe his last few days as “truly horrible,” though he says he’s OK and requests “no sympathy please.” May shared few other details about his case, including how or where he may have contracted COVID. However, he...
Aaliyah's classic albums finally hit streaming earlier this year, and now a posthumous album is being planned and set to arrive via Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE. It'll feature the just-released song "Poison," which features The Weeknd, who previously sampled Aaliyah's 2001 hit "Rock the Boat" on "What You Need" off his 2011 debut mixtape House of Balloons (which recently hit streaming services with the original samples intact for its 10th anniversary). As far as posthumous collaborations go, "Poison" is a pretty great one -- Aaliyah's voice works perfectly with the production by longtime Weeknd collaborator DannyBoyStyles and The Weeknd's own equally airy voice fits right in. Listen below.
Classic rock guitarist and English singer-songwriter Eric Clapton emerged victorious in a recent lawsuit against a widow who tried to sell a bootleg Clapton CD owned by her late husband on eBay, as Rolling Stone and several other music outlets reported this week. The suit seems like a reactionary move...
Saweetie has issued a response to criticism she received from some over her recent performance as part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball event in New York. As you may have seen on Twitter and elsewhere in recent days, a brief clip from the performance—which sees Saweetie dancing to her recently released track “Icy Chain”—has been making the rounds. Some have used the clip, as well as other recent performances, to further their attempts at questioning the quality of the two-time Grammy nominee’s live shows.
Too $hort’s latest release is a single called “Nasty Dance,” and it sees the 55-year-old give a shout out to the many big booties he’s seen throughout his life, urging them to continue doing their nastiest dance, perhaps even with an “island twist” for him.
If you're like us, you're probably feeling completely baffled that it's already almost 2022. It feels like just yesterday we started the new '20s decade, and then... well, you know. Now we're nearly two years in, and the world looks pretty different now than it did at the end of...
