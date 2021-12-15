ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk Buys $5.4 Million Cali Home

By Alicia Selin
Loudwire
Loudwire
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

See inside Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk's new $5.4 million...

loudwire.com

Comments / 1

Related
Kerrang

Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels join Rock en Seine 2022

Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels have been added to next year's Rock en Seine in Paris. The two bands – who were also announced for Reading & Leeds 2022 this morning – join a line-up that also features Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Jamie xx, Stromae, IDLES, James Blake, Parcels, YUNGBLUD and Beabadoobee.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Wilk
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Lana Del Rey
NME

Skillet’s John Cooper: “Rage Against The Machine is just ‘government rock’ now”

Skillet’s John Cooper has thrown some shade in the direction of Rage Against The Machine, questioning the authenticity of the band’s political opinions. Back in September, the Christian rocker, who is unvaccinated, voiced some strong opinions about coronavirus vaccine mandates on his Cooper Stuff podcast. They came following US president Joe Biden’s decision to mandate vaccines or negative tests for businesses with more than 100 employees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
upsetmagazine.com

Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon and more are set for Reading & Leeds 2022

Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Enter Shikari and more are all set to play this year's Reading & Leeds Festival. Six headliners have been announced for the August event, with Rage Against The Machine and Bring Me The Horizon joined by Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys and Halsey at the top of the bill.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cali#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Brad Wilk Buys#Beverly Hills Home
Billboard

Flow La Movie’s Death Mourned by J Balvin, Juan Magan & More

The producer behind chart-topping hits such as “Te Boté” and “AM,” Flow La Movie has died at age 38 in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday (Dec. 15), and the music world is mourning his loss. The producer/artist, born José Angel Hernandez, was one of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive for COVID

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, has tested positive for COVID-19. The musician, who co-founded the legendary rock band with the late singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, shared the news on his Instagram feed on Saturday, alongside two photos of his test showing the result. “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote. He went on to describe his last few days as “truly horrible,” though he says he’s OK and requests “no sympathy please.” May shared few other details about his case, including how or where he may have contracted COVID. However, he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Aaliyah’s posthumous song ft. The Weeknd, “Poison”

Aaliyah's classic albums finally hit streaming earlier this year, and now a posthumous album is being planned and set to arrive via Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE. It'll feature the just-released song "Poison," which features The Weeknd, who previously sampled Aaliyah's 2001 hit "Rock the Boat" on "What You Need" off his 2011 debut mixtape House of Balloons (which recently hit streaming services with the original samples intact for its 10th anniversary). As far as posthumous collaborations go, "Poison" is a pretty great one -- Aaliyah's voice works perfectly with the production by longtime Weeknd collaborator DannyBoyStyles and The Weeknd's own equally airy voice fits right in. Listen below.
MUSIC
Complex

Saweetie Starts ‘Icy Chain Challenge’ After Performance Criticism: ‘I Heard I Was the Best Twerker in Da World’

Saweetie has issued a response to criticism she received from some over her recent performance as part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball event in New York. As you may have seen on Twitter and elsewhere in recent days, a brief clip from the performance—which sees Saweetie dancing to her recently released track “Icy Chain”—has been making the rounds. Some have used the clip, as well as other recent performances, to further their attempts at questioning the quality of the two-time Grammy nominee’s live shows.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Too $hort Wants To See Your Best “Nasty Dance”

Too $hort’s latest release is a single called “Nasty Dance,” and it sees the 55-year-old give a shout out to the many big booties he’s seen throughout his life, urging them to continue doing their nastiest dance, perhaps even with an “island twist” for him.
THEATER & DANCE
Loudwire

Loudwire

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy