ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Grief Share meetings begin Jan. 5

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The Shawnee Alliance Church will host a Grief Share session from...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Lima, OH
Society
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Kamala Harris interview with Charlamagne Tha God gets heated after he asks who 'real' president is

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.
The Hill

Typhoon in Philippines leaves over 30 dead in its wake

A typhoon that tore through parts of the Philippines beginning on Thursday left over 30 people dead and several others injured, though officials are still trying to determine the extent of the damage, The Associated Press reported. The typhoon, dubbed "Rai" hit the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grief Share

Comments / 0

Community Policy