Both Marin and Napa counties on Friday reported confirming their first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Marin County officials said the person in their county had recently returned from a trip to the East Coast and was fully vaccinated but had not yet gotten a booster shot. That person is in isolation and has only mild symptoms. Napa County did not provide details about the positive case in their jurisdiction.

NAPA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO