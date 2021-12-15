ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

On this day in weather: it snowed in Indy two years ago

By Beth Finello
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – While we are dealing with 60s today, just two years ago it snowed in Indianapolis!

  • Record high: 69° set back in 1948
  • Record low: -10° set back in 1951
  • Snowfall: 4.3″ set back in 2019
  • Precipitation: 1.45″ set back in 1975
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372BNJ_0dNfe1va00

These records start in 1871 and go until today.

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Rain to start, exiting this afternoon, dry stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with showers. Showers will be around for the morning hours with heavy pockets of rain possible. After today, we are dry for most of next week. After showers exit this afternoon, mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will be around. Temperatures will top off in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Friday Night Fast Break: December 17

INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school basketball before a two week break for the holidays. A couple of rivalry games in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference highlight this week’s schedule, while the top MIC teams are back on the floor after a controversial week off of it. Dave Griffiths has highlights on the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Temperatures tumble this afternoon, more rain chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off in the 60s this morning, close to record highs, but just a few degrees shy. Temperatures will tumble after a cold front pushes out this afternoon. As we head into the evening, temperatures will fall in the 40s and eventually the 30s overnight tonight with clearing skies. We start off […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Watching Winter Live – December 15th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – The La Niña weather pattern continues to influence weather across the U.S. While the Midwest remains in a snow drought, the western mountains are seeing heavy snowfall. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce, along with FOX59 Indianapolis meteorologist Beth Finello, discussed varying models of the long-range outlook and snow-lovers across a majority […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds amid unseasonably warm temps

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Downtown businesses ready for weekend crowds as Indy hosts both Crossroads Classic and Colts on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Restaurants, bars and hotels in Downtown Indianapolis are preparing for large crowds this weekend as the city hosts two major sporting events on the same day. The Crossroads Classic, where the state’s college basketball teams face off, is taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Butler […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#On This Day#The Weather Authority App#Fox 59
FOX59

Indy Santas say no need to worry as nation faces Kris Kringle shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa Clauses across Indianapolis are preparing for the holiday season, especially after asking for presents on the big man’s lap went virtual or socially distant last year. ”I might’ve had 90 zoom calls last year,” said Steve Russell, a local Indianapolis Santa Claus. Russel said he is ready for the job to get […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Blue Santa makes surprise trip before appearance at Colts tailgate

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts Blue Santa made a special trip to surprise some kids at the Garfield Park Conservatory ahead of his trip to the Colts game Saturday. Conservatory assistant manager Elizabeth Schleicher says he came during their monthly Jungle Tales program for preschool-aged kids. “Usually, it’s nature-themed but in December we have a train […]
NFL
FOX59

Here are the most searched Christmas cookies by state this year

INDIANAPOLIS – Snowball cookies? Sugar cookies? Snoopy cookies? These are just a few that top the list of most searched Christmas cookies by state this year, according to Google Trends. What was the most searched Christmas cookie in Indiana? Christmas cookie fudge was the most searched Christmas cookie in Indiana this year. Some other popular […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Amazon opens same-day delivery fulfillment center in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Amazon announced on Thursday that a new same-day delivery fulfillment center opened in Greenwood, granting Amazon Prime members in Indianapolis and Johnson County same-day delivery in as fast as five hours. This will be the first of its kind building in Indiana. Amazon achieved this by storing “need-it-today” and other popular items […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Shelbyville 89-year-old

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Luther Noel has been canceled. At this time, police only stated they are “no longer searching for Mr. Noel.” Police stated additional details would be released after the investigation progresses. —————————————- SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 89-year-old man from Shelbyville. According to […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Morgan County 18-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigates the disappearance of 18-year-old Brooke Ruys. The teen was last seen Wednesday, December 8 in Martinsville, Indiana. She was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff’s office […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Downtown Indy business owners close Fountain Square locations as others open their doors

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two local businesses in downtown Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood are closing their doors for good this month. “It’s been really hard this year specifically,” said Kristina Mazza, owner of Hoagies and Hops – an authentic cheesesteak restaurant located inside Chilly Water in Fountain Square. Mazza said she made the difficult decision […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy