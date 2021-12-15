On this day in weather: it snowed in Indy two years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – While we are dealing with 60s today, just two years ago it snowed in Indianapolis!

Record high: 69° set back in 1948

Record low: -10° set back in 1951

Snowfall: 4.3″ set back in 2019

Precipitation: 1.45″ set back in 1975

These records start in 1871 and go until today.

