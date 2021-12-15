On this day in weather: it snowed in Indy two years ago
INDIANAPOLIS – While we are dealing with 60s today, just two years ago it snowed in Indianapolis!
- Record high: 69° set back in 1948
- Record low: -10° set back in 1951
- Snowfall: 4.3″ set back in 2019
- Precipitation: 1.45″ set back in 1975
These records start in 1871 and go until today.
Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone
Download the Weather Authority App for AndroidCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0