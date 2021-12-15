Health benefits of good posture | Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine

Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. The Dangers of a "Good Enough" Injury Recovery When it comes to your physical health and pain-free mobility, full injury recovery should be the target. It is easy to be drawn to the first solution that provides more comfort and functionality than you have today-even if it only offers a marginal improvement. We call this solution good enough. True, this solution will provide basic functionality, but it can also cause doubt and certainly will not help you achieve the best result. You shouldn't feel worried about your recovery, overwhelmed or stressed.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO