ESPN has come under fire for bringing up a once controversial subject in a recent special for NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace. In June 2020, Bubba Wallace, who is African American, claimed that someone put a “noose” in his NASCAR garage at Talladega Superspeedway. The incident happened during the fallout from the George Floyd murder case and ensuing unrest. In a later investigation, the FBI concluded that the rope had been hanging from the same location since the previous year. They also conclude that no one could have possibly known that Wallace would be assigned that particular garage at the Speedway.

