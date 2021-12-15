Diablo II Set to Receive its First Balance Patch & Content Update in 12 Years

To some, 2016 may feel like ancient history. Five years might, in the grand scheme of things, not equate to much but as they so often say: a lot can happen in a short span of time. In this case, half a decade’s worth of time. While that sentiment is something I can empathize with, it was also a year whose more positive, albeit interesting to look back on, highlights still stick out like they happened only yesterday (cliched a saying that so often is). For it was in the baking heat of a certain gaming convention in June 2016 — specifically, the last appointment on the last day of the event — that I learned of an upcoming open-world RPG from developer Piranha Bytes. A new IP that was aiming to be neither fully sci-fi nor fantastical, but interestingly, an amalgamation of both. Set in a world where magic and technology alike persisted, if not co-existed. The name of this new IP was ELEX and while specifics of that day are fuzzy, I remember the pitch being one of impassioned commitment to this bold idea. Regardless of how well it may (or may not) turn out, if developer pitches alone were award-worthy, Piranha Bytes that year would no doubt have been easy contenders for the prize.

