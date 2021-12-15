ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diablo II Set to Receive its First Balance Patch & Content Update in 12 Years

By Kosta Andreadis
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard is currently facing serious ongoing allegations of harassment and mistreatment of marginalized workers. To learn more, please visit our timeline as well as our in-depth report on the subject. Diablo II’s last meaningful balance-focused patch arrived on March 23, 2010. That was to be the evermore version...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Loop Hero | Available Now on Nintendo Switch Trailer

Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected update 2.3 patch notes: Nvidia DLSS support added

The Diablo 2: Resurrected update 2.3 patch has been released, and it brings some welcome additions to the game. On the visual front, Nvidia DLSS support has been added to the game, which allows players to run the game at a higher resolution without a (major) performance penalty. There are also new difficulty scaling settings for console and active skill bindings for PC in Diablo 2: Resurrected patch 2.3.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#Activision Blizzard#Amazons#Assassins#Barbarians
cogconnected.com

Space Punks Receives Third Early Access Content Patch

The universe of Space Punks is getting a little friendlier. That’s right, game developer Flying Wild Hog’s sci-fi shooter is getting its third early access update today. This update, titled “The Friendly One”, introduces various quality of life changes and bug fixes. Additionally, the update contains details about tuned up crafting and an overhauled mission.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Diablo II: Resurrected’s best feature should be in every remake

Thanks to the selling power of nostalgia and the popularity of retro titles, remastered and remade games have been big business for the last decade. Many of us, myself included, grew up experiencing games before the days of 4K, high frame rates, and ray tracing, so it’s always fun to see what our favorite classics look like with a modern coat of paint.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Amazon
attackofthefanboy.com

Terraria Update 1.26 Patch Notes

Update 1.26 has arrived for Terraria, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Terraria update brings some new features while fixing some old ones. The additions may be few, but the number of fixes makes up for it. From simple multiplayer fixes to UI and graphical issues. Here’s everything new with Terraria update 1.26.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Astroneer Update 1.37 Patch Notes

Update 1.37 has arrived for Astroneer, and here’s the full list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Astroneer update brings the Cheer Delivery event, giving players a new set of tasks to integrate the holiday spirit into the game. Besides the new event, the developers managed to do some fixes to other aspects of the game. Here’s everything new with Astroneer update 1.37.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Spritfarer’s Final Free Content Update Sets Sail Next Week

Spiritfarer is getting the final batch of content from its 2021 roadmap, and developer Thunder Lotus bills it as the most significant addition yet. Jackie and Daria are two new spirits joining the fray alongside an uncharted island to explore and a new event. The free update arrives on December...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Blasphemous final free content update sets up the sequel

The third and final big free content update for Blasphemous launched this morning, introducing new levels, bosses, and more. Named 'Wounds Of Eventide' (love a few wounds with my Catholocism), the update brings the story to a point that the upcoming sequel will pick up. Here, come watch the trailer to meet some of the new monsters, including a giant snake. No room for subtlety here.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

ELEX II is a Familiar, Content Retread

To some, 2016 may feel like ancient history. Five years might, in the grand scheme of things, not equate to much but as they so often say: a lot can happen in a short span of time. In this case, half a decade’s worth of time. While that sentiment is something I can empathize with, it was also a year whose more positive, albeit interesting to look back on, highlights still stick out like they happened only yesterday (cliched a saying that so often is). For it was in the baking heat of a certain gaming convention in June 2016 — specifically, the last appointment on the last day of the event — that I learned of an upcoming open-world RPG from developer Piranha Bytes. A new IP that was aiming to be neither fully sci-fi nor fantastical, but interestingly, an amalgamation of both. Set in a world where magic and technology alike persisted, if not co-existed. The name of this new IP was ELEX and while specifics of that day are fuzzy, I remember the pitch being one of impassioned commitment to this bold idea. Regardless of how well it may (or may not) turn out, if developer pitches alone were award-worthy, Piranha Bytes that year would no doubt have been easy contenders for the prize.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Modern Warfare & Warzone Update 1.49 Patch Notes; Deployed for Weapon Balancing

Raven Software has rolled out the Call of DutyL Modern Warfare & Warzone Update 1.49, which focuses on weapon and attachments adjustments. This title update is a small one, and doesn’t include new content. Check out the official patch notes below. If you’re curious what changes were added to Warzone Pacific Season 1, head on over here.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 6 Patch 11.24: Full notes and updates

An enormous Teamfight Tactics patch was revealed by Riot Games for Set Six, with buffs to underperformers, nerfs to dominant carriers, and a host of Hextech Augment balance changes. Patch 11.24 within Gizmos and Gadgets is the second major update in Set Six and will last through the winter holidays....
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Valve may have ended work on Dota Underlords, judging by its first update in a year

Valve may have ended work on Dota Underlords, judging by one particular change made in its first update in more than a year. The change was brought to the public's attention in a new video by Tyler McVicker, a YouTuber who formerly ran the unofficial Valve News Network channel. McVicker also shared the news about Half-Life 3 allegedly being scrapped in favor of a Steam Deck-targeted RTS/FPS hybrid set in the Half-Life universe, citing info datamined from public Valve sources as its provenance. Just as before, McVicker points to datamines in a new YouTube video titled "Valve killed another game - ending support for Dota Underlords."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo 2: Resurrected Patch 2.3.1 Brings Improvements To Quick-Cast: Full Patch Notes

Diablo II: Resurrected's latest update addresses a number of issues that arose from the recent introduction of the quick-cast feature on PC. Patch 2.3.1 makes it so quick-cast skills will now properly target allies and corpses, and activating an aura with quick-cast will no longer stop player-characters from moving. The update also improves quick-casting for skills like Inferno and Arctic Blast, and melee skills activated with quick-cast will now allow the player to move to mouse cursor locations outside of a town. Patch 2.3.1 is currently live on PC and consoles, excluding the Nintendo Switch version, which will receive the update at a later time.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 13: Diablo II Resurrected vs. MLB The Show 21

Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy