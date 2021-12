With North Carolina and Kentucky arriving in Las Vegas as the only able bodied teams to make the CBS Sports Classic a reality this year, the two bluebloods took to the court on very different trajectories. But it was John Calipari’s team that completed the total domination on Saturday afternoon, beating the Heels 98-69 in a game that may have been worse than the final score. The Inside Carolina crew of host Tommy Ashley, Gregory Hall and Sean Moran break down the defeat and attempt to make sense of how and why Carolina performed so poorly.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO