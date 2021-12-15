ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The NFL May Incentivize Booster Shots to Keep the 2021 Season on Track

By Albert Breer
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MO6Ag_0dNfdDOq00

With team outbreaks present and games potentially in peril, the league’s power brokers are considering new protocols as the playoffs approach.

View the original article to see embedded media.

IRVING, Texas — It took five months, but COVID-19 finally has the NFL back on the same shaky ground where it spent the balance of 2020.

The reason why the questions of last fall and winter are resurfacing have hit the league like a hurricane as owners and execs gathered for their annual December meeting in suburban Dallas. The Rams lost five players for Monday night’s game in Arizona and have seen their player count on the COVID-19/reserve list bulge to 13 since . Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, the Browns’ number is up to 15 players , in addition to coach Kevin Stefanski.

Both teams are now in intensive protocols (which means masking and doing everything other than practicing virtually), and both teams are on short weeks—Cleveland hosts the Raiders on Saturday, while the Rams have the Seahawks coming in Sunday. The league is holding firm that those games are on as scheduled, but no one knows what Thursday will bring.

Which underscores the uncertainty facing the NFL and the existential question about its season.

Is this sustainable?

That’s the question the powers that be were asking Wednesday morning in Texas, with some resignation that continuing on as planned will put the league and its teams on a collision course with scheduling questions, competitive-balance problems and, perhaps, sequels to last year’s situations involving Kendall Hinton and the Saints’ running back room .

The difference between this year and last? There is, without question, less of an acceptance that those sorts of things have to happen because we’re in a pandemic and that’s the way it goes. And thus, an idea has emerged that has significant support among teams: incentivizing players to get a COVID-19 booster by telling them they won’t be regularly tested anymore if they do.

It would require, for sure, the league’s taking steps back on its aggressive (and mostly successful) posture in managing the virus with players and staff over the last 20 months. But the NFL’s already started to do it with vaccinated players—going from daily to weekly testing, relaxing masking protocols and mostly eliminating close-contact rules for those guys (last year’s rules remain in place for the unvaccinated). The league has told teams at the meetings it is starting discussions on significant changes to COVID-19 protocols with the NFLPA—all of this, of course, requires negotiation with the union.

Would there be added risk? Sure. But the truth is very few workplaces in the U.S. outside of professional sports are testing asymptomatic employees regularly, and there’s been no evidence of any on-field transmission in any sport since the start of the pandemic. And the league could, simultaneously, create more safeguards for players and staff within their buildings.

That idea was part of NFL executive stern message to football ops people in town during Tuesday’s labor seminar. He told them it was on teams to strictly enforce protocols with numbers rising (the player total between Monday and Tuesday was around 70, easily the steepest spike of the season), and that the league could put all 32 teams in enhanced protocols soon as a precaution to keep the season on track.

Whether or not that happens, incentivizing the booster would create a safer environment for everyone in the NFL, while cutting down on the chance of disrupting the season. Essentially, by focusing on treating symptoms, rather the seeking the virus out, it’d be the NFL’s start toward learning to live with COVID-19 long-term. Giants owner John Mara said himself Wednesday morning, walking into the meetings, “It seems like it’s never going away.”

Learning to live with the virus would also be an acknowledgment that we’re in a much different space than we were a year ago. We have vaccines. We have booster shots. A small percentage of NFL players who’ve popped positive tests this year have gotten sick. The testing has produced different results, too—most guys aren’t testing out, for one reason or another, and have had to wait the full 10 days to return (T.J. Watt was one anomaly in that regard)—and moving games would be much more difficult this season, with fans back in the stands.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All of it meant this turning point was likely coming, and it just so happens that we reached it right as the league’s power brokers were gathered in one place, positioned to work through what their next move will be.

Don’t be surprised if that move comes soon.

More NFL Coverage :

Urban Meyer Is Bringing Nothing to the Jaguars
Jimmy Garoppolo Has Given 49ers All They Could've Hoped For
Rookie Micah Parsons Is the Key to a Transformed Cowboys Defense
Week 14 Takeaways: Bucs Survive Josh Allen, But Bills Take a Step Forward

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

Jerry Jones turning on Dak Prescott isn’t what the Cowboys need

Despite blaming Dallas Cowboys wide receivers last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now saying it’s “fair” to say Dak Prescott is in a slump. In Dallas, there doesn’t seem to be enough blame to go around to explain what’s going on with the Cowboys. Or, that the blame seems perpetually misdirected, shifting in differing directions each week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Booster#American Football#Irving#Browns#Raiders
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy