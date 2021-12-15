ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Bloomingdale’s Unveils an All-New Men’s Shoe Floor at Its New York City Flagship

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgaBv_0dNfd5QH00

Bloomingdale’s is doubling down on the global sneaker craze—by giving you access to more.

Offering up to 70 percent more space and 10 new luxury boutiques, the company’s renovated men’s shoe floor at its flagship just re-opened for business. The massive sneaker warehouse is now situated a level below its previous location and includes footwear from Gucci , Balenciaga , and Alexander McQueen . As a tribute to NYC—the retailer’s hometown—the floor will also feature a curated hat gallery. The wood-paneled and neon-green-lit space includes exclusive caps from Fantasy Explosion and Smathers & Branson , the former inspired by souvenir hats of the ’80s and ’90s.

The luxury boutique spaces immerse shoppers in a world of each brand’s own. From Gucci’s full-on checkered carpeting and matching wallpaper behind its shoe displays to Saint Laurent’s minimalistic layout with contrasting black-and-white marble finishes—the boutiques are masterfully tailored; they include Burberry, Zegna, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Tod’s. Elsewhere on the same floor, you’ll find company-curated set-ups that offer a variety of dressy and athletic styles from other top designers such as Versace, Bottega Veneta and Lanvin. Select boutiques are now open and others are scheduled for early next year, alongside several brand debuts from Off-White to Palm Angels.

Bloomingdales was founded in 1872 and currently operates 33 luxury department stores across the US. In 1886, its flagship store on 59th Street and Lexington Avenue was opened following the company’s decision to move uptown from the Lower East Side. By 1920, the department store took over the entire city block. And since then, the company has expanded its international presence with one location in Dubai, opened in February 2010.

“The Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship has always been a destination known for its expert fashion curation and we’re thrilled to welcome our shoppers to the all-new men’s shoe floor,” says Dan Leppo, Bloomingdale’s Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Men’s, Young World, Home Furnishings & Cosmetics in a statement. The retailer will be hosting activations on the men’s floor on Saturday, December 18—including a customization event with UGG, a Tod’s treat cart and more. Visit Bloomingdales.com for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Nordstrom Teams Up With Watchfinder to Sell Pre-Owned Models From Rolex, Breitling and More

Nordstrom is taking steps to become your trusted new watch reseller. With the help of the UK’s largest second-hand timepiece distributor, Watchfinder & Co., the department store is now offering an exclusive range of pre-owned models. The curated selection from the likes of Cartier, Breitling, Rolex and Jaeger-LeCoultre is available online and in-store at the retailer’s Seattle location, while supplies last. Stocked with bestselling, vintage and limited-edition examples, the assortment is priced at up to $10,000 per model. This partnership marks Nordstrom’s first entry into the pre-owned watch space, which is being introduced to shoppers via their fine jewelry sector. The company...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Fear of God Just Opened a London Shop in the UK’s Biggest Department Store

American luxury fashion label Fear of God has hopped the pond to open its first physical retail location at Selfridges’ Oxford Street flagship in London. This marks the Los Angeles-based menswear brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail concept globally. Located within the department store’s first-floor menswear department, the space was designed by Fear of God founder and designer Jerry Lorenzo, in partnership with Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger. It incorporates the same spirit as Fear of God’s L.A. headquarters, keeping the distinctive shapes, pieces, warmth and tone. Custom mirror-finished stainless-steel racks and bladed shelving set against matte gray plaster walls and warm gray carpet serve as...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Prada Teams Up With Aspenx for a Stylish New Line of High-Performance Ski Gear

Planning to trail your favorite ski runs this year? If so, the hottest gear to be seen in on the slopes might just be a performance-ready collab from Prada and new premium retail brand, Aspenx. The limited-edition collection includes three technical performance pieces for both men and women. The two outerwear styles—known as the Extreme-Tex Jacket and Extreme-Tex Ski—come with the usual insulating and waterproof capabilities thanks to a three-layer fabric developed exclusively by the Italian fashion house. They also feature Graphene padding to regulate your body temperature. Rounding out the drop is an oversized jersey sweatshirt composed of recycled polyester fibers...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Vice

Ronan McKenzie's Gucci takeover and Dior's new face: What's in fashion?

While many in fashion think of pre-collections as playing second fiddle to the no-holds-barred spectacles of those shown during fashion weeks, during his tenure at Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh approached his with the same conceptual rigour as those he presented on runways. He was fascinated by their “normalcy”, he said, and driven by a desire to “celebrate the idea of commercialism rather than deny it the way fashion tends to.” This week, the penultimate chapter in his mission was released: Louis Vuitton Men’s pre-fall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Kenneth Cole Opens Holiday Pop-Up to Spotlight Black-Owned Businesses + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 17, 2021: Starting today, Kenneth Cole will spotlight 10 small-black owned businesses in a holiday pop-up shop. Located at the Kenneth Cole store at 328 Bowery in New York, the event will take place from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. through Dec. 19. Kenneth Cole teamed up with Áwet New York, a Black, refugee-founded lifestyle brand, for the pop-up. “Awet is a talented designer who is also a good friend and fellow activist. Our personal...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
Hypebae

COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Drop Avant-Garde Premier Heels

After revealing the shoe on the runway back in March, COMME des GARÇONS has finally dropped its latest footwear collaboration with Nike. Having debuted in CdG’s Fall/Winter 2021 show titled “Landscape of Shadows,” the Premier silhouette is a mix between football boots and heels. The shoe, arriving in black and white colorways, was originally introduced in 1992 as the Tiempo Premier. The kicks are highlighted with quilted stitching across the upper, with the Swoosh adding contrast on each side. Nike’s logo is debossed on the rear, while a kitten heel-like sole completes the design. CdG’s logo is printed alongside the Swoosh on the footbed.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Bloomingdale#Nyc#Fantasy Explosion And#Smathers Branson#Palm Angels
WWD

Alberto Morillas’ Mizensir Opens First Boutique

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a year of explosive growth for fragrance, a niche player is going bigger on brick-and-mortar. Mizensir, the brand founded by perfumer Alberto Morillas — the nose behind Calvin Klein‘s Ck One, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gio and others — has opened its first North America boutique in New York’s SoHo on Prince Street.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 As brick-and-mortar traffic gains momentum ahead of the holidays, Morillas’ goal was to create a space for consumers to experience the brand...
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Helmut Lang Adds Sparkle to Its Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Helmut Lang’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection revamps the label’s signature utilitarian designs. The latest slew of garments from the Austrian-born label includes exciting work-wear jackets outfitted in lime green alongside more demure chocolate slips. Iridescent sequins cover mini bags and trench coats, adding a touch of whimsy to accessories...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Insider

Allbirds and Adidas are releasing their first sneaker collaboration tonight and you can expect them to sell out fast — here's how to buy a pair

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. With a carbon footprint of less than 3kg, it's the most sustainable sneaker of both brands. On an annual basis, the footwear industry emits 700 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the environment, making it by far one of the most harmful industries for our planet.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Check Out the Exclusive Apparel & Sneakers Available at JD Sports' New Amsterdam Store

Early last month, JD Sports took Amsterdam to open its new flagship store on the city’s bustling shopping hub of Kalverstraat 99. The new Dutch flagship marks another store opening in JD’s quest for a European takeover, following the last major opening in Paris. Spread across two floors, the Amsterdam flagship brings JD’s definitive selection of exclusive sneakers, fashion and accessories to the city’s minimalist yet athletically-inclined fashion scene.
APPAREL
WWD

Bstroy on Brand Beginnings, New Collections and the Future

Click here to read the full article. Bstroy wants to get better acquainted with the fashion world. Cofounders Brick Owens and Dieter Grams have been operating their New York City-based label since 2013, but this season they have taken the time to establish the core pieces that will serve as the foundation for the brand.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021The Standout Fashion Moments from the 2021 Gotham Awards First, they launched their vintage-sourced “Old World” T-shirts and printable “New World” T-shirt offerings in late October, followed by their two-headed teddy bear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Brunello Cucinelli’s New NYC Concept Store Feels Like Shopping in Your Coolest Friend’s Apartment

A lot of fashion brands talk a big talk about “lifestyle”, but few have created a comprehensive world as effortlessly—or as elegantly—as Brunello Cucinelli. The Italian designer’s expansions beyond sumptuous sweaters and soft-shouldered suits feel totally natural: Of course, the Cucinelli man needs leisurewear befitting his private jet and a silk throw for bundling up on his yacht. Ceramic tableware? It’s a specialty of Cucinelli’s native Umbria. Olive oil? The designer grew up harvesting it. All of these facets come to life at Casa Cucinelli, a new concept store that is effectively like stepping into the designer’s home. But, unlike Cucinelli’s...
RETAIL
Robb Report

How Chanel’s Most Iconic Fragrance Inspired an Extravagant New Line of High Jewelry

“I didn’t want this N°5 High Jewelry collection to be just a tribute,” says Patrice Leguéreau, director of Chanel’s Fine Jewelry Creation Studio, of the Parisian maison’s first jewels designed with its iconic fragrance in mind. “I conceived it as an immersive experience,” he says, “a journey into what constitutes the very soul and the secrets of the N°5 perfume.” Pioneering fashion titan, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel created the fragrance in 1921 to offer an eau de parfum for the modern woman. It was the first of its kind by a couture house. It has remained a staple for women’s beauty...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Ralph Lauren Dropped a Digital Winter-Themed Collection Exclusively on Roblox

Ralph Lauren has taken its first steps into the metaverse by launching a digital collection of gender-neutral clothing exclusively for Roblox, an online gaming platform. Within the holiday-themed experience, dubbed “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape,” the avatars can wear up to eight sportswear looks from the brand’s Polo Sport, Stadium and Snow Beach archives. Select items from the current collections will also be available, with most of the clothing coming in bold colors and sporty graphics. Fans can expect new products to drop weekly, ranging from new looks to limited-edition accessories, and surprise bonus items. Roblox was launched in 2006 and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gucci Makes a Big London Move, Swapping Old Bond for New Bond Street

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — New Bond Street in Mayfair, one of the most expensive shopping strips in the world, is about to welcome another luxury megabrand to a growing lineup that already includes Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Celine, Versace, Loewe and Balenciaga. WWD has learned that Gucci will be moving from its longtime corner site on Old Bond Street to 144-146 New Bond Street. Gucci will be moving into a 16,000-square-foot space, and is expected to take possession of the property in the autumn of 2022.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Report

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy