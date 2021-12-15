ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Gets a Star-Studded Music Video

By Corey Irwin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A long list of celebrities - including Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh and "Weird Al" Yankovic - have come together in a new music video for George Harrison’s classic song “My Sweet Lord.”. The clip stars former Saturday Night Live cast members Fred Armisen and Vanessa...

rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch a New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord,” ft. Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Jeff Lynne, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Mark Hamill, “Weird Al” Yankovic & More

On Wednesday, the first-ever music video for the George Harrison classic “My Sweet Lord” was debuted — and to say the Harrison family gathered a formidable group of A-list talent to appear in the video wouldn’t quite do it justice. Starring Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer,...
Forgotten 45: New Video for “My Sweet Lord”

Well it’s not truly “forgotten” but I thought it would be cool to share that just over 51 years since its release, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” has its first official video. An all-star cast came together for the clip, which stars Fred Armisen...
Denis O’Brien, George Harrison’s Former Manager, Dead at 80

Denis O’Brien, who served as George Harrison’s business manager and produced several featured films with the former Beatle, has died at the age of 80. O’Brien’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kristen, who told the Associated Press that her father passed Dec. 3 in a Swindon, U.K. hospital after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. Deadline reports that his death was attributed to “intra-abdominal sepsis.”
