Treating Sarcoma With a Multidisciplinary Approach

Peter H. O’Donnell, MD, PhD: Now we have our same 68-year-old man, remember he’s got lymph node and lung metastases, the PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1] is high, creatinine clearance is at 65, ECOG [Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status] is 2. Indeed, in this case, we’ve got gemcitabine with carboplatin, got 6 cycles, and got a partial response. So here’s the audience question: Would you offer this patient maintenance therapy after his initial treatment? Yes, no, or not sure. Please choose 1. I know we were talking about this a little bit with the panel just now but we want to hear what you all think about offering maintenance therapy to this scenario. All right, so we are getting unanimous votes here that everybody would offer maintenance therapy for this patient. Which drug would you use as the maintenance therapy? This is, again, for the audience. We’ve got 5 choices here: Avelumab [Bavencio], nivolumab [Opdivo], pembrolizumab [Keytruda], atezolizumab [Tecentriq], or durvalumab [Imfinzi]? Please choose 1. It looks like we are getting, again, unanimous here around avelumab as the choice. So following the exact paradigm of the JAVELIN [Bladder] 100 data. We’ll go back to our panel and talk about the expectations here a little bit. So, first, everybody in the audience for the most part was picking avelumab. Maybe we’ll start with Matt, have you had some experience using avelumab for maybe audience members who haven’t had a chance to use it yet? Is there anything we have to look out for? How tolerable is the drug?

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO