ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Treating Sarcoma With a Multidisciplinary Approach

targetedonc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn season 2, episode 10 of Targeted Talks, Sandra P. D'Angelo, MD, and Katherine Poruk, MD, discuss frontline treatment practices in the sarcoma space. In season 2, episode 10 of Targeted Talks, Sandra P. D'Angelo, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Colon Cancer Symptoms

Symptoms of colon cancer are typically grouped into nine stages. When you have colon cancer, your healthcare providers will try to figure out the stage of your disease. Knowing the stage helps them plan treatment and check how well it’s working. It also can tell them if you need...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about stage 2 lung cancer

Stage 2 lung cancer is when the tumor has grown to a certain size, or the cancer may have spread beyond the lungs and into the lymph nodes. A person with stage 2 lung cancer will need different treatment than someone with lung cancer at a different stage. Lung cancers...
CANCER
eturbonews.com

New Liquid Biopsy for Early Cancer Detection

Rarecells, Inc., an innovative Liquid Biopsy company developing non-invasive tests for early cancer diagnosis, announced today the closing of a $5 Million tranche, bringing its total Series A funding to $13 Million. The funds will support the start of laboratory and clinical operations in the United-States focused on Prostate Cancer and Acute Myeloid Leukemia early detection tests.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarcoma#Systemic Therapy#Md
MedicalXpress

Potentially serious side effect seen in patient after immunotherapy

Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December. Multiple...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Patient Perceptions of Cancer Clinical Trials Affected by Anxiety, Depression

In patients with cancer, anxiety and depression can influence how they view cancer clinical trials, which leads to low enrollment. In patients with cancer, anxiety and depression can influence how they view cancer clinical trials, which leads to low enrollment, according to findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

How Liposarcoma Is Treated

Liposarcoma is a rare cancer that starts in the fat cells, most commonly occurring in the legs, abdomen, or arms. The tumor is usually painless and grows slowly. In some cases, though, it grows rapidly, which can cause the tumor to put pressure on the nearby organs and tissues. There...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Managing Adverse Events in Cervical Cancer Treatment

David M. O’Malley, MD: When we talk about adverse events with I/O [immuno-oncology] therapy, it’s important to have a high degree of suspicion. This isn’t just checking the CBC [complete blood count] and making sure their ANC [absolute neutrophil count] is OK. Obviously, we have a high degree of suspicion with pneumonitis. We don’t have a blood test for pneumonitis. We also consider colitis, making sure we’re asking them if they’re having diarrhea. It’s important to think about the endocrinopathies that will also sometimes present with vague symptoms or frontal headache, severe fatigue, and maybe even present like sepsis. You have to think about it at any point during therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Treating CLL in the Age of COVID-19

Javier L. Munoz, MD, MBA, discussed best options and timing for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia now and beyond the pandemic. Although the magnitude of COVID-19 is enormous, one group of patients was particularly affected: those whose chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) may have been poorly monitored at the height of the pandemic. Javier L. Munoz, MD, MBA, director of the Lymphoma Program at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, discussed best options and timing for treating CLL now and beyond the pandemic in a presentation during the Association of Community Cancer Centers 38th (Virtual) National Oncology Conference.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

SITC 2021 Updates for Cervical Cancer: AGEN1181

David M. O’Malley, MD: At the most recent SITC [Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting], Agenus presented their AGEN1181. This is the next-generation CTLA4 with an Fc-enhanced region, which appears to have very nice efficacy when looking across solid tumors. The trial presented was an escalation into an expansion cohort across solid tumors, and they enrolled 116 patients. Solid tumors included colorectal, ovary, hepatocellular, angiosarcoma, pancreatic, and other.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case Presentation: A 67-Year-Old Man with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

John Allan, MD: Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining, I’m John Allan. I'm an assistant professor of medicine here at Weill Cornell Medicine, in New York City. I'm a lymphoma physician. I have a specialization in CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia], and treating patients with CLL, and we'll be going through a case and I’ll be giving you my insights on my thoughts about the case and how I might manage the patient potentially differently or the same. I would like to start out by presenting the case so everyone is on the same page here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onclive.com

BTK Inhibitors in the Management of CLL

Nitin Jain, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining this OncLive® Events program titled “Updates in CLL: What’s on the Horizon in CLL?” I’m Nitin Jain. I’m an associate professor in the department of leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Tonight, I’m joined by Dr Richard Furman from Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr Furman, do you want to introduce yourself?
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Using Scans and Biopsy to Diagnose HCC

During a live virtual event, Richard S. Finn, MD, discussed the process of diagnosing liver cancer after a CT scan detected tumors and whether a biopsy was needed. A 77-year-old White woman was complaining of abdominal pain and fatigue. She had a history of cirrhosis due to heavy alcohol use, Crohn disease controlled with infliximab, and a history of variceal bleeding, with banding 2 months prior and an ECOG performance score of 1. A CT scan of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis with triphasic liver evaluation showed a 4.5-cm LR5 hepatic mass in the right lobe plus metastatic disease in the lung. Her Child-Pugh score was an A with an α-Fetoprotein (AFP) tumor level of 380 ng/mL.
CANCER
asapland.com

Cancer Tumors?

It is the uncontrolled growth of cells. These cells get divided and multiply very fast, sometimes secreting hormones lacking in normal body tissues. And stay attached to the adjacent tissues or organs. It leads to the formation of lumps known as tumors. Tumors are further classified into two types benign tumor and malignant tumor.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

SIENDO Study in Endometrial Cancer Hits Enrollment Milestone

All 248 patients with endometrial cancer have been enrolled in the phase 3 SIENDO clinical trial. The phase 3 SIENDO clinical trial has completed its enrollment of 248 patients with endometrial cancer, according to a press release by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.1. SIENDO is a prospective, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Frontline Immunotherapy for Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Peter H. O’Donnell, MD, PhD: Maybe I’ll ask one last question about this sort of frontline decision point. We did have half the audience pick pembrolizumab [Keytruda] here. It certainly has an FDA label indication for a patient just like this. This patient could certainly be declared cisplatin ineligible with the PS [performance status] of 2. The patient had high PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1] expression. So maybe I’ll ask Matt here about this. And Cora, I’ll let you chime in, in a minute. So where for a patient that you’re thinking about immunotherapy, are there patient factors where it really makes you worry if you use immunotherapy here?
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Expert Panel Reviews Recommended Therapy Options for Hodgkin Lymphoma

Experts reviewed the efficacy and safety of the recommended treatment regimens and discussed which treatment strategy they would recommend for their patients. During a panel discussion on treatment approaches in the management of Hodgkin lymphoma for Pharmacy Times, experts reviewed the efficacy and safety of the recommended treatment regimens and discussed which treatment strategy they would recommend for their patients.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma: Experience With Maintenance Avelumab

Peter H. O’Donnell, MD, PhD: Now we have our same 68-year-old man, remember he’s got lymph node and lung metastases, the PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1] is high, creatinine clearance is at 65, ECOG [Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status] is 2. Indeed, in this case, we’ve got gemcitabine with carboplatin, got 6 cycles, and got a partial response. So here’s the audience question: Would you offer this patient maintenance therapy after his initial treatment? Yes, no, or not sure. Please choose 1. I know we were talking about this a little bit with the panel just now but we want to hear what you all think about offering maintenance therapy to this scenario. All right, so we are getting unanimous votes here that everybody would offer maintenance therapy for this patient. Which drug would you use as the maintenance therapy? This is, again, for the audience. We’ve got 5 choices here: Avelumab [Bavencio], nivolumab [Opdivo], pembrolizumab [Keytruda], atezolizumab [Tecentriq], or durvalumab [Imfinzi]? Please choose 1. It looks like we are getting, again, unanimous here around avelumab as the choice. So following the exact paradigm of the JAVELIN [Bladder] 100 data. We’ll go back to our panel and talk about the expectations here a little bit. So, first, everybody in the audience for the most part was picking avelumab. Maybe we’ll start with Matt, have you had some experience using avelumab for maybe audience members who haven’t had a chance to use it yet? Is there anything we have to look out for? How tolerable is the drug?
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Testing and Risk Stratification in CLL

John Allan, MD: The other important aspect of this case is the workup that was done, the baseline workup of the CLL patient. And so, for the most part, the patient has had a full workup, there is a few things that are missing. The iwCLL [international workshop on chronic lymphocytic leukemia] guidelines have updated what is considered standard baseline workup for a CLL patient, and that includes for molecular prognostic factors. And that really includes three big groups of categories.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmatimes.com

NICE recommends monotherapy for adjuvant treatment of stage 3 melanoma

The approval follows a successful period of monitoring and patient access through the Cancer Drugs Fund. NICE has issued guidance recommending Merck/MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for routine commissioning, for use as a monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with stage 3 melanoma with lymph node involvement who have undergone complete resection.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy