ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: More than 10,000 new cases reported

By NBC4 Staff
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INRFj_0dNfcaku00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, a total of 1,807,539 (+10,588) cases have been reported, leading to 91,409 (+486) hospitalizations and 11,289 (+50) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,884,418 people — 58.9% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 8,967 from the previous day.

Ohio hospitals ‘pause’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The ODH announced daily case numbers Tuesday through Thursday will be artificially inflated as a result of a laboratory reporting backlog. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases will be added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files are processed.

ODH reported 223 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,594. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Including the backlog, the 21-day case average was sitting at more than 7,000. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

On Saturday, the state reported the first two cases of the omicron variant had been detected in Ohio. The variant was found in two men in central Ohio who tested positive for COVID-19 with PCR tests on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio Friday update: 10,025 new cases, 434 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Dec. 17, a total of 1,829,367 (+10,025) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,195 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,357 (+43) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,902 people have begun the vaccination process — […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hospital wait times in Columbus: NBC4 investigates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As inpatient hospital beds are filling up, so are emergency rooms. Doctors and patients report hours-long wait times as a result. Brett Racheter’s fiance wasn’t feeling well Thursday morning. Fearing she had Covid-19, Racheter took her to the ER at Mt. Carmel Grove City around 7 a.m. “I’ve never been in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger pharmacist allegedly sold fake vaccine card

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kroger pharmacist who was allegedly caught selling a fake vaccine card to an undercover agent has been suspended. According to a Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Ryan Ford of Washington Court House, had his license as a pharmacist suspended. The complaint against Ford says that he allegedly sold vaccination […]
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: ODH holding news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state during a news conference, Thursday.   ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Aimee O’Reilly, with O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Dr. Steven Gordon with the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease during the 11 a.m., news conference.   As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

8,400 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s K-12 schools recorded one of their highest weeks of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, reporting 8,428 new infections among students and staff members to the Ohio Department of Health. The increase reported Thursday, which accounts for the week ending Sunday, Dec. 12, is fewer cases than the 10,190 reported last Thursday […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Icu#Odh#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Free COVID test kits at drive-thru event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health will distribute free COVID-19 test kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, December 18, at the Columbus Fire Training Academy at 3639 Parsons Avenue while supplies last. The purpose is to encourage people to test for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays. Free COVID-19 test kits also are available […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors hope antiviral pill helps mitigate surging pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As COVID-19 numbers surge across the country, and in Central Ohio, a potential treatment option for the virus is offering hope for containing the pandemic. This week, Pfizer released data from an experimental antiviral pill, Paxlovid. The analysis showed the drug is up to 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Unemployment benefits halted over family fight, investigation finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services could be facing charges after allegedly stopping her relative’s money after an argument. Quenise Barnes, who was a Customer Service Representative with ODJFS, allegedly stopped her relative’s unemployment benefits in June after a personal dispute, the Ohio Inspector General said […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctor urges COVID-19 shots, masks for holiday gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of winter is quickly approaching and with the holidays here, health officials want to make sure Ohioans are taking extra COVID-19 mitigation precautions while also taking advantage of the tools now available that weren’t around last year. OhioHealth Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said it’s tempting to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors: COVID-19 surge pushing OSU staff to its limit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The current surge of COVID-19 cases is now surpassing the numbers seen this past summer, and that has Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center experts turning up the alarm in central Ohio hospitals. “Our staff are burned out,” said Dr. Andy Thomas with OSU Wexner internal medicine. “They’re tired. People aren’t […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine, First Lady exposed to COVID-19 a second time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to COVID-19 for a second time.   A release from the governor’s office says both were exposed Monday, who has since tested positive for COVID-19.   Neither have symptoms and both have tested negative for the virus as of Thursday. They will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate votes to expand medical marijuana program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More Ohio dispensaries could sell medical marijuana, cultivators could grow more of it, and more conditions would qualify for using it under legislation passed Wednesday by the Republican-led state Senate. Physicians could recommend marijuana to treat any medical condition if they conclude a patient would “reasonably be expected” to find relief […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy