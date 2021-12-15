ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

In Heavily Pretreated, Lenalidomide-Refractory Myeloma Cilta-cel Elicits Early, Deep Responses

By Kristi Rosa
targetedonc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCilta-Cel produced an overall response of 95% in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. In patients with multiple myeloma who had received a median of 2 prior lines of treatment and who were refractory to lenalidomide (Revlimid), a single infusion of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) produced an overall response rate (ORR) of...

www.targetedonc.com

targetedonc.com

In Older Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Ibrutinib Regimens Yield Superior Efficacy

Compared to those who received rituximab and bendamustine, elderly patients treated with ibrutinib-containing regimens for chronic lymphocytic leukemia saw a progression-free survival benefit. In older patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, continued progression-free survival (PFS) improvement was demonstrated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica)–containing regimens compared with bendamustine plus rituximab (Rituxan; BR),...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Selinexor/D-Vd Combo Yields Promising Responses and Safety Profile in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

A population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma appeared to benefit from treatment with selinexor plus daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone. A combination of selinexor (Xpovio) plus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone (D-Vd) yielded positive safety findings and responses in a population of patients with late- and early-relapsed multiple myeloma, according to findings from the open label, multicenter phase 2 GEM-SELIBORDARA trial (NCT03589222) that were presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Daratumumab Plus IRd Induction, Consolidation Achieves High MRD-Negativity Rates in Standard-Risk Myeloma

Results from the phase 2 IFM 2018-01 trial show positive safety and efficacy for the combination of daratumumab with ixazomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. In the phase 2 IFM 2018-01 trial (NCT03669445), daratumumab (Darzalex) plus ixazomib (Ninlaro), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (Dara-IRd) as both induction and consolidation therapy achieved deepened minimal residual disease (MRD) rates in patients with standard-risk, transplant-eligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, according to data presented at the ASH Annual Meeting 2021.
FRANCE
targetedonc.com

Imaging Mass Cytometry in Early TNBC Predicts Response to Atezolizumab With Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy

Imaging mass cytometry at the single-cell level may be a promising response prediction tool for immunotherapy in early triple-negative breast cancer. Imaging mass cytometry (IMC) used for examining protein expression at the single-cell level made it possible to predict the benefits of adding atezolizumab (Tecentriq) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with high-risk early and locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) according to data made available at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

In the First-Line Setting, Axi-Cel Shows Durable Response in LBCL

According to findings of the ZUMA-12, axicabtagene ciloleucel can induce durable responses in patients with large B-cell lymphoma. Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) showed rapid and durable responses in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) in the first-line setting, according to findings of the ZUMA-12 (NCT03761056) trial. In the primary analysis, efficacy-evaluable patients, meaning patients with centrally confirmed disease, experienced a high objective response rate (ORR) of 89% and a complete response (CR) rate of 78%, reported Sattva Neelapu, MD, professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center during the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.1 After a median follow-up of 15.9 months, 73% of patients continued to have a response at data cutoff.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Isatuximab Added to RVd Boosts Response in New Myeloma

A new drug recently introduced for use in the treatment of refractory/relapsed multiple myeloma looks like it will also find a role in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed transplant-eligible multiple myeloma. The drug is isatuximab (Sarclisa, Sanofi), an anti-CD38 antibody that was approved last year for use in...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Cevostamab Associated With Clinical Benefits for Certain Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Updated results from an ongoing phase 1 study evaluating cevostamab monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) found that cevostamab continues to show clinically meaningful activity in a large cohort of these patients. According to the trial results, presented at the American Society of Hematology’s 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition, these responses appear durable, with a target dose-dependent increase in overall response rate (ORR) without any increase in the rate of cytokine release syndrome (CRS).
CANCER
FierceBiotech

Adicet soars on early responses to gamma delta CAR-T therapy

Adicet Bio has laid down a marker for the nascent gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy space, reporting its off-the-shelf candidate ADI-001 triggered responses in a small clinical trial of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) patients. Shares in Adicet jumped 45% to above $14 in premarket trading. The potential for gamma delta...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

Monsunetuzumab Produces Durable Response in Heavily Pretreated Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Mosunetuzumab given to patients with heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma demonstrated an effective response. Mosunetuzumab given to patients with heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma had a durable and deep response with tolerability, according to the 1/2b GO29781 trial (NCT02500407) presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Encouraging Results Seen with Selinexor and D-Vd in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Patients with late- and early-relapsed multiple myeloma receiving the combination of selinexor plus daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone showed promising efficacy and a manageable safety profile. Patients with late- and early-relapsed multiple myeloma receiving the combination of selinexor (Xpovio) plus daratumumab (Darzalex), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (D-Vd) showed promising efficacy and...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Cilta-cel Demonstrates Significant Advantage Over SOC in Triple-Class R/R Myeloma

A CARTITUDE-1 meta-analysis data shows that ciltacabtagene autoleucel performs better than standard-of-care therapy in terms of survival and response rates in patients with triple-class relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The use of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in patients with triple-class relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrated a significant efficacy advantage over physician’s choice of treatment...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide Combo Yields Higher OS vs Standard Options in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

Patients with autologous stem cell transplant–ineligible relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma appear to benefit from treatment with tafasitamab and lenalidomide. Treatment with tafasitamab (Monjuvi) and lenalidomide (Revlimid) provided an overall survival (OS) benefit vs standard options in a population of patients with autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT)–ineligible relapsed/refractory diffuse...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Safety, Efficacy of Cilta-Cel in Pretreated Myeloma Maintained in Subgroups Analyses

Most subgroups of patients with relapsed or refractory, heavily pretreated multiple myeloma showed durable responses at the 2-year follow-up to the CARTITUDE-1 trial. Looking at updated data from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma revealed that responses were maintained across different patient subgroups, according to a presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.
targetedonc.com

Axi-Cel Prolongs Event-Free Survival in Second-Line Relapsed/Refractory LBCL

Phase 3 ZUMA-7 study results indicate that axicabtagene ciloleucel may achieve longer event-free survival compared with standard chemotherapy. Patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) in the phase 3 ZUMA-7 study (NCT03391466) had a 60% improvement in event-free survival (EFS) with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta)compared with standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy in the second-line setting, according to a presentation during the ASH Annual Meeting 2021.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Venetoclax Triplet Sustains Tolerability, Deep Response in R/R Multiple Myeloma With t(11;14)

Venetoclax dosed at either 400 mg or 800 mg in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone showed promising preliminary results in a phase 1/2 study. In patients with t(11;14) relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), venetoclax (Venclexta) at either 400 mg or 800 mg plus daratumumab (Darzalex) and dexamethasone elicited deep durable responses and showed a tolerable safety profile, according to preliminary results of an expansion cohort from a phase 1/2 study (NCT03314181).1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Recommended Phase 2 Dose of Selinexor Plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone Effective for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The treatment combination of selinexor plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone at the recommended phase 2 dose produced more durable and deep responses than the lesser selinexor dose for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Treatment with 60 mg of selinexor (Xpovio) plus pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone (XPd-60) produced stronger and deeper responses...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

In Patients With Acute GVHD, First-Line Itolizumab Associated With High Rates of Clinical Response, Tolerability

Durable responses and tolerability for patients was seen with itolizumab for acute graft-versus-host disease. Patients with grade 3-4 newly diagnosed acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) had high rates of overall clinical response with itolizumab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. The treatment was well-tolerated. The findings from the ongoing open-label U.S.-based EQUATE 3+3...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Managing Adverse Events in Cervical Cancer Treatment

David M. O’Malley, MD: When we talk about adverse events with I/O [immuno-oncology] therapy, it’s important to have a high degree of suspicion. This isn’t just checking the CBC [complete blood count] and making sure their ANC [absolute neutrophil count] is OK. Obviously, we have a high degree of suspicion with pneumonitis. We don’t have a blood test for pneumonitis. We also consider colitis, making sure we’re asking them if they’re having diarrhea. It’s important to think about the endocrinopathies that will also sometimes present with vague symptoms or frontal headache, severe fatigue, and maybe even present like sepsis. You have to think about it at any point during therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

