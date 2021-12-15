ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Signing Day 2021 Primer

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Early Signing Day, 2021 edition, for the 2022 class. Our annual Signing Day Livepod will be at 5pm this evening, with special guest Steve Lorenz from 247 Sports. Tune in wherever Youtubes are played, or catch the podcast version after. The 2022 Recruiting Board lives here or you could...

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
WATCH: Alabama reveals jerseys for Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal

The Alabama Crimson Tide revealed the new jerseys they will be wearing in the Cotton Bowl as they play their College Football Playoff semifinal. Alabama will play Cincinnati on Dec. 31, with the winner earning a spot in the National Championship Game. Alabama’s Cotton Bowl jerseys. In a short...
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Early Signing Day reaction

After a wild recruiting weekend, the Texas Longhorns still had some surprises up their sleeves heading into National Signing Day. The Texas staff managed to flip three priority targets from the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oklahoma Sooners, en routed to landing the No. 5 class in the country and the top class in the conference. Outside of the flips, Texas also managed to land yet another top-tier offensive lineman as the day drew to a close. We take a look at who is still left on the board and who we think will make an immediate impact for the Longhorns heading into 2022.
A Jersey Guy: Meyer will be back

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is 0-3 against his mentor, Alabama Coach Nick Saban. This will be the second time that they have met for the SEC championship. If you cut to the chase with Presidents of major FBS schools, their bottom line is to be profitable during the week and successful on the weekends.
Everything Mike Elston Said on Early Signing Day

Notre Dame defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston spoke to the media for more than 25 minutes on National Signing Day. Here is everything he had to say. I would like to thank the behind-the-scenes guys as well but get a little bit more in depth and explain what they do. The way we have a recruiting department set up right now ,we have an incredible group of creative people, smart people, and we partner in depth with Fighting Irish Media. They are really our secret weapon, especially at a time where we had challenges of getting student athletes and their families on campus, and you're not allowed to — you have to take your campus to them, you have to take your staff to them. You have to take all your knowledge and all of your information to them.
Upon Further Review 2021: Offense vs Iowa

Iowa had a Tite shift when they expected a counter run where they lined up in a 4-3 with the NT head up on the center. I called it “4-3 Odd” but it’s Tite vs 2TEs really. Iowa also had a quasi 3-3-5 passing downs package that...
Hoops Preview: Southern Utah, 2021-22

#19 Michigan (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs #135 Southern Utah (7-3, 2-0 Big Sky) Michigan stumbles into the traditionally light portion of their December schedule at 6-4, in deep trouble in several areas and searching for answers. Southern Utah arrives as a buy game, and a slightly dangerous one. The Thunderbirds are coming off a 20-4 2020-21 that saw them win the Big Sky title by fractions because they went 12-2 instead of 12-3—welcome to the club—and rank just outside the Kenpom top 100.
All Arkansas Early National Signing Day Coverage

There was a lot going on for Razorback recruiting Wednesday during national signing day, and HawgSports.com was on top of all the action. For your convenience, we've combined all the big headlines out of Wednesday's Early National Signing Day. "National signing day has really changed over the last few years,”...
