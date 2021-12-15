Early Signing Day 2021 Primer

Notre Dame defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston spoke to the media for more than 25 minutes on National Signing Day. Here is everything he had to say. I would like to thank the behind-the-scenes guys as well but get a little bit more in depth and explain what they do. The way we have a recruiting department set up right now ,we have an incredible group of creative people, smart people, and we partner in depth with Fighting Irish Media. They are really our secret weapon, especially at a time where we had challenges of getting student athletes and their families on campus, and you're not allowed to — you have to take your campus to them, you have to take your staff to them. You have to take all your knowledge and all of your information to them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO