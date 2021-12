The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Heinz Field, and that game might now include a former first-round player playing against his former team. The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have now tabbed outside linebacker Bud Dupree as a Designated for Return player from the team’s Reserve/Injured list. This now means that Dupree can resume practice with the team and that his 21-day window has been opened. To play on Sunday against the Steelers, however, Dupree would need to be activated to the Titans’ 53-man roster by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

