ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Checking in on the US Economy by Tom Timberman

By Tom Timberman
chestertownspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent arrival of another COVID variant and the familiar spikes in infections and deaths, after 2 years of pandemic, is yet more depressing. If Americans ever needed some good news, it’s now. And we have it, but it doesn’t appear to be cheering anyone up. As Bill Clinton once said:...

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s parliament on Monday approved a record extra budget of nearly 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) for the fiscal year through March to help out pandemic-hit households and businesses. The budget largely is to fund COVID-19 measures, including booster shot vaccines and oral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
County
Kent County, MD
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clinton
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
Arizona Mirror

Why spending $2 trillion on the Build Back Better Act won’t make inflation any worse

One of the main concerns raised by critics of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it will drive up inflation, which is already running at the fastest pace in four decades. The Senate is currently considering a roughly US$2 trillion bill passed by the House that would spend money on health care, […] The post Why spending $2 trillion on the Build Back Better Act won’t make inflation any worse appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Republicans: Give us what we want, or we crash the U.S. economy

These days, when you say that the Republican Party is reckless and irresponsible, the common response will be, “What else is new?” We’ve all just come to accept that regardless of your policy preferences, we have one party that tries to govern and has a reasonable degree of respect for rules and norms, and another party that is happy to set fire to the entire American system if it gets them what they want.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Inflation#Covid#Americans#The Federal Reserve#The Boston Globe
FXStreet.com

Fed's Waller: US economy is closing in on maximum employment

Fed Board of Governors Member Christopher Waller said on Friday that the US economy is "closing in" on maximum employment and, thus, he strongly supported the Fed's decision to accelerate the pace of the QE taper, according to Reuters. “Faster taper gives increased flexibility to adjust policy as early as...
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

Interview: US EV rebates ‘devastating’ for Canada’s economy

TORONTO (ICIS)–The electric vehicle (EV) rebates in the US Build Back Better (BBB) legislation would be “devastating” for Canada’s economy, Bob Masterson, CEO and president of trade group Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) told ICIS in an interview. It would be particularly hard for the...
CARS
birminghamtimes.com

Weekly Oil Data Paints Better Picture Of US Economy

U.S. federal data on commercial storage levels of crude oil and refined petroleum products show the economy is improving, though the pandemic remains a looming concern, analysts said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, publishes weekly data on inventories of crude oil and refined petroleum products...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Army
Markets Insider

US stocks climb in 'relief rally' as Fed's assesses the economy can withstand multiple rate hikes

US stocks rose Thursday, with investor confidence boosted by the Federal Reserve's view that the US economy is strong enough to handle three interest rate increases next year. The S&P 500 headed back toward a record highs after the Fed on Wednesday signaled it may raise interest rates at least three times in 2022 to cool the hottest inflationary environment in nearly 40 years.
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

Why US Dollar Appreciation Threatens Global Economy

The Fed’s liquidity fire hose supported the massive government fiscal response to Covid. Through unprecedented asset purchases, the Fed provided enough liquidity to allow the U.S. Treasury to increase its debt burden grossly at historically low yields. Its actions bolstered asset markets and weighed on the dollar in the process.
ECONOMY
texasstandard.org

Fact Check: Do US families have more money in their pockets now, despite inflation?

Despite overseeing strong showings in employment and economic growth, President Joe Biden’s public standing has been weakened by inflation levels not seen in decades. During Dec. 3 remarks on the most recent jobs report, Biden said that some of the economic achievements on his watch have allowed Americans to keep a step ahead of inflation.
BUSINESS
boropark24.com

Low Number of US Jobless Claims Confirm American Economy is Recovering

“America is on the move again,” said President Joe Biden, after he announced that the average number of jobless claims throughout the last four weeks is at the lowest it has been since 1969. “When I took office, more than 18 million [Americans] were receiving unemployment benefits,” the president...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy