Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire engineers have been hard at work for years developing multiple platforms of electric motorcycles. The original Harley-Davidson LiveWire bike that morphed into the LiveWire One under H-D’s new sub-brand gave us our first look at a high-powered electric Harley, but the manufacturer’s Arrow platform for a second electric motorcycle pushes that technology further with a new middleweight design that is likely to be easier on riders’ wallets.

