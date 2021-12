JENKINTOWN, PA — National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) announced the recent appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees. Manish Shah and David Wezdenko are distinguished professionals recognized for their achievements and leadership,” said Eileen Heisman, CEO of National Philanthropic Trust. “Their combined experience in information technology and wealth management, as well as their commitment to mission-driven organizations, is impressive. We welcome their voices to NPT’s Board of Trustees as we mark our 25th anniversary supporting our donors’ interest in philanthropy globally.”

JENKINTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO